Bills vs Dolphins, NFL Week 3: Start time, live stream, TV channel

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. Here's all you need to know to catch the action.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 3 is already here as the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

It's already the second prime-time game this season for Buffalo, after kicking off the season with a shootout at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Now at 2-0, they're facing off with an AFC Rival in the Miami Dolphins, who are looking for their first win of the season.

The Bills are the heavy favorites, but anything can happen when it comes to rivalry games. That makes this must-watch TV, and below is all the information needed to catch the action.

Bills vs Dolphins, NFL Week 3: TV & Viewing Info

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts to running the ball against the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts to running the ball against the Miami Dolphins. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, September 18

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Venue: Highmark Stadium

TV Info: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Bills -11.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via ESPN BET)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

How To Live Stream Bills vs Dolphins Online

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

There's only one way to watch the Bills' game this week, and that's by streaming with Prime Video. Prime is the exclusive home for Thursday night games and can only be seen if you purchase a subscription.

Watch Bills vs Dolphins on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook rushes with the ball against the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook rushes with the ball against the Miami Dolphins. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Streaming through Prime Video will allow fans to watch on their mobile devices.

If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.

Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.

Published
