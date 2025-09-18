Bills vs Dolphins, NFL Week 3: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Week 3 is already here as the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
It's already the second prime-time game this season for Buffalo, after kicking off the season with a shootout at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Now at 2-0, they're facing off with an AFC Rival in the Miami Dolphins, who are looking for their first win of the season.
The Bills are the heavy favorites, but anything can happen when it comes to rivalry games. That makes this must-watch TV, and below is all the information needed to catch the action.
Bills vs Dolphins, NFL Week 3: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Thursday, September 18
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Orchard Park, NY
Venue: Highmark Stadium
TV Info: Prime Video
Betting Odds: Bills -11.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Bills vs Dolphins Online
There's only one way to watch the Bills' game this week, and that's by streaming with Prime Video. Prime is the exclusive home for Thursday night games and can only be seen if you purchase a subscription.
Watch Bills vs Dolphins on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
Streaming through Prime Video will allow fans to watch on their mobile devices.
If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
