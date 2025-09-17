Bills Central

Now with Dolphins, former Buffalo CB Rasul Douglas explains what makes Bills so great

Douglas reflected on his time with the Bills and their system-like approach that helped guide them to last year's AFC Championship Game.

Alex Brasky

Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch against Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch against Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
After being sent from the Green Bay Packers to the Buffalo Bills shortly before the 2023 trade deadline, Rasul Douglas spent a season and a half in Buffalo, ingratiating himself within the team’s culture and adopting its winning philosophy.

Now a member of the Miami Dolphins, with whom he signed a free-agent contract this offseason, the 30-year-old cornerback spent some time reflecting on his time with the Bills while speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s practice.

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) ]walks off the field at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Leading into the mid-week matchup, Douglas was specifically asked, from his perspective, what has helped the Bills sustain their success.

“They got a good quarterback and they do things the right way over there,” replied Douglas, per a video posted by David Furones on X. “Being in that building, they do things the right way. They’ve got a system on how they run things, how they do things, and everybody just follows it.”

The veteran cornerback was then asked if he remembers anything from his time practicing against Josh Allen that could potentially help him better defend against Buffalo’s high-powered quarterback.

“He’s the MVP, that’s what I remember,” said Douglas. “He’s the best quarterback in the league. He’s the MVP, so he can do it all. Run, throw, it doesn’t matter.”

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) celebrates after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That won’t make Dolphins fans feel any more confident about this week’s matchup, which the Bills enter as 11.5-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook as of Wednesday morning. Miami hasn’t won a game in Orchard Park since the 2016 season, while Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 1-8 against Buffalo during his regular-season career.

All signs continue to point toward this being a blowout to kick off Week 3.

Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.