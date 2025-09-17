Bills' cautious injury approach proves beneficial for All-Pro heading into TNF
Last week, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson seemed prepared to play through a minor calf injury, but the Buffalo Bills did not dress the veteran for the September 14 road game against the New York Jets.
"You're around that environment you definitely want to be out there with your guys, but it seemed like the smartest thing to do. I feel like it worked out in the best way possible. We got the win, and I feel good," said Johnson on Tuesday in Orchard Park.
With a Thursday Night Football game directly following the Bills' quick trip to New Jersey, it, indeed, turned out to be the right decision. Likely thanks to a few extra days on the sideline, Johnson appears on track to start the September 18 home game against the Miami Dolphins.
"Just wanted to be smart with the little minor problem that I was having, but I'm good now. I'm ready to go," said Johnson.
Officially, Johnson was limited in practice for a second straight day according to the injury report. The problem initially emerged in the aftermath of the season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens.
With Johnson inactive in Week 2, veteran utilityman Cam Lewis earned the start at the nickel spot. Lewis made four tackles and forced on fumble in the 30-10 win over New York, but banged up his shoulder in the process. He was also listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday.
Johnson, an All-Pro in 2023, has played 101 career regular season games (79 starts) for Buffalo. His ability to successfully defend against the run gives the Bills the option to use only two linebackers in their base formation.
Since Johnson was drafted in 2018, the Bills are 13-2 against the Dolphins (although Johnson missed two of the games due to injury).
"I feel like it just comes to us. Just make sure we're focused on what we need to do," said Johnson.
