New Bills' star jokes about Josh Allen's 'juju' while mic'd up vs. Jets
In just two regular season games, Joey Bosa has become the talk of the town for the Buffalo Bills.
The Pro Bowl defensive end put on a tremendous performance in the Bills’ Week 2 win against the New York Jets. Bosa was menacing to the Jets’ attack all day, totaling two forced fumbles, a sack and seven quarterback pressures.
Bosa’s showing was so strong, he ranked as Buffalo’s top defender in the win at 95.8, according to PFF.
To perfectly tie the performance together, Bosa was also mic’d up in the win. And let’s just say, he and his teammates could not believe how New York was attempting to block him en route to his second forced fumble.
“They put a tight end on me,” said Bosa after his league-leading third forced fumble of the year.
Bosa also had a light moment walking off the field with Bills MVP quarterback Josh Allen. They playfully went back and forth with each other, as the DE said Allen requested he go make a play.
”That was wild. You said ‘go get me one,’” Bosa told Allen as they walked off the field. “Just do that every time. I don’t know, you’ve got some weird juju to you.”
The Buffalo fanbase has to enjoy seeing these two chum it up. Especially knowing Allen played such a vital role in recruiting Bosa to Western New York.
Bosa’s strong start could play a major factor in the Bills’ Thursday Night Football matchup with the AFC East rival Dolphins. He and the Buffalo D will see a struggling Miami offense that ranks 25th in total yards and points per game, has allowed the third-most sacks (eight) and is tied for second-most total turnovers in the NFL with four.
Bosa has to like that matchup ahead. So, maybe he won’t need Allen’s juju for this one.
