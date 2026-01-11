Bills vs. Jaguars, NFL Wild Card Round: Start time, live stream, TV channel

The playoffs are here, and the Buffalo Bills will be on the road for the wild-card round. Their opponent on Sunday will be the Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished the season as the AFC South champions after winning eight straight games.

Buffalo has been a fixture in the postseason for the past six years, but the team believes this could be its best chance at getting back to the Super Bowl. Four of those six seasons ended at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, who failed to make the playoffs this year.

There are still several tough challengers to deal with, starting with Trevor Lawrence and the red-hot Jaguars. With the stage set, let's check out all the information needed to watch the game this Sunday.

Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars TV & viewing info

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is pursued by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, January 11

Time: 1:00 PM

TV: CBS

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Venue: EverBank Stadium

Betting Odds: Bills +1.5 | O/U: 51.5

How To Live Stream Bills vs. Jaguars Online

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through FuboTV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

This game can also be streamed on Paramount+, as can any game featured on CBS.

