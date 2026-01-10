New Bills mock draft lands versatile wide receiver to open up offense

The Buffalo Bills remain focused on the task at hand, which is taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

While that's their focus, many other teams are already looking ahead to the 2026 NFL draft. For the Bills, this will be the main priority soon enough, but we already know the primary area they should be focused.

Buffalo is in dire need of a playmaker at wide receiver, and that's exactly what Alec Elijah of Pro Football Sports Network has them selecting in the first round of his latest mock. Elijah, who predicted the first three rounds, has Buffalo selecting Texas A&M star KC Concepcion.

Pick No. 21: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion is a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder who plays with much more physicality than his size suggests. As Elijah notes, he's not afraid of contact and will fight through defenders. More importantly, he can line up all over the field, which gives the Bills some much-needed versatility in the passing game.

"KC Concepcion would give the Bills a smart, versatile, high-IQ playmaker, the type of receiver Buffalo has not had for a few seasons now. Concepcion doesn’t shy away from contact, fighting through traffic on crossers and showcasing a competitive edge that becomes evident in physical moments," Elijah wrote.

"He’s a crafty route artist who creates separation through subtle head fakes, pacing changes, and precise timing rather than relying purely on raw speed. Despite his youth, he plays with the composure and awareness of a veteran, consistently staying one step ahead of defenders. His positional versatility adds another layer of value. Concepcion can line up in the slot or outside, giving the Bills flexibility to dictate matchups."

Concepcion spent two seasons with North Carolina, where he had 124 receptions for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns. He transferred to Texas A&M for his final season and had 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns.

