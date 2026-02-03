4 Under-the-Radar Wide Receiver Free Agents Bills Could Target

The Buffalo Bills' receiving corps left a lot to be desired in 2025, and their outlook for 2026 became even worse during their playoff run.

Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers both suffered torn ACLs, leaving their status cloudy for the upcoming season. Davis, who is a pending free agent, might not even be in the plans any longer due to the injury.

MORE: Why New Bills Coach Joe Brady Could Only Picture Himself in Buffalo

That's why wide receiver is a popular position to target in mock drafts, but the Bills could use more than one player at the position. They're also not in the best shape to add premium talent at the position, so that means they should consider one of these four under-the-radar free agents this offseason.

Tyquan Thornton

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Tyquan Thornton (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) blew everyone away at the 2022 NFL combine when he ran a 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash. That led to the Baylor product being selected 50th overall by the New England Patriots, which was considered a reach.

Thornton was waived after three seasons, but was claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs. He had the best season of his career in Kansas City, catching 19 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, he wasn't a huge factor, but defenses had to respect his speed, especially given his average of 23.1 yards per catch.

Buffalo saw how much the game would change when Brandin Cooks hauled in a deep pass, and Thornton could provide even more in this department.

Jalen Tolbert

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

A third-round pick out of South Alabama, Jalen Tolbert broke out in 2024 with 49 receptions for 610 yards and seven touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys. This past season, his role was reduced with the addition of George Pickens and emergence of Ryan Flournoy.

MORE: Brandon Beane defends Buffalo Bills' inability to land WR at 2025 trade deadline

Tolbert finished with 203 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions, but the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder proved he can handle more than that. He also would surely sign an affordable one-year "prove-it" deal.

Rashid Shaheed

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed runs the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

One of the heroes of the postseason, Rashid Shaheed is set for free agency this offseason. His big plays during the playoffs could lead to someone overpaying for his services, but if his market remains reasonable, the Bills should be interested.

MORE: Bills GM Brandon Beane has NSFW Response to Fans Doubting Joe Brady

Shaheed (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) had 59 receptions for 687 yards and two touchdowns in 2025 while playing for the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks. In addition to his talent in the passing game, Shaheed is one of the more dangerous returners in the game.

Romeo Doubs

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs looks on during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Romeo Doubs is an underrated player who had 55 receptions for 724 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 for the Green Bay Packers. He has great size at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds and can play on the outside, which is where Buffalo needs the most help.

Even if Buffalo adds a playmaker in the draft, there's room for Doubs to shine. He's also used to working in an offense that spreads the ball around, so there won't be any concern about potential diva behavior.