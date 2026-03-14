Blockbuster Free-Agent Deal Makes Bills' Connor McGovern Contract a Home Run

When the Buffalo Bills agreed to re-sign center Connor McGovern before the start of free agency, it was widely celebrated as a team-friendly deal.

The Bills retained McGovern’s services for an average annual value (AAV) of $13 million per season, which, while making him the fourth-highest-paid player at his position, was not the amount he was expected to attract if he were to hit the open market.

With the first week of free agency nearly through, the deal looks even better after the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a massive deal with Tyler Linderbaum.

The details

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The deal for the star center is worth three years, $81M, per ESPN, which equates to an astounding $27M AAV. That’s an incredible number, one that dwarfs McGovern’s average salary and makes Bills president of football operations Brandon Beane’s move look even more shrewd after locking up McGovern for four years, $52M.

Linderbaum is now the highest-paid center in the NFL, with Kansas City Chiefs' Creed Humphrey ($18M AAV) and Philadelphia Eagles' Cam Jurgens ($16M) rounding out the top three.

The details of McGovern’s contract are even more impressive, as his cap hits over the next two seasons are $5.2M in ’26 and $7.1M in ’27, according to Spotrac . It should be noted that the team took on a $4.8M void cap charge from his previous contract that will count against the 2026 salary cap. Still, he will cost the Bills $10M or less the next two years, which will be a big help as Buffalo hopes to reset its cap somewhat this offseason.

Great value

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) and tight end Dawson Knox (88) take the field to warm up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Linderbaum is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, having been selected to three straight Pro Bowls while starting 17 games in three of his four professional seasons. He’s allowed just two sacks and seven quarterback hits since 2023, according to Pro Football Focus.

With that said, McGovern has been solid in his own right, starting no fewer than 16 games in each of his three seasons. He hasn’t allowed a sack the past two seasons, a stretch in which he’s allowed just two quarterback hits.

Getting McGovern at a far lesser cost than Linderbaum presents the Bills with greater value than the Raiders acquired with their splash signing.

Another big move

Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While keeping McGovern in tow, the Bills lost starting guard David Edwards, as the veteran agreed to a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints. Edwards’ deal is worth four years, $81M.

Before Monday’s legal tampering period began, Edwards was projected to earn around $20M AAV, so the $15M in average value is somewhat lower than expected. Still, the term of the contract must have been attractive for the 28-year-old, and he also received a portion of his 2028 salary guaranteed, which is a rarity for a non-quarterback to see guaranteed money on the third year of their deal.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) jumps into the stands after the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Edwards had been with the Bills since the ’23 campaign, allowing just five sacks and four quarterback hits during his time in Buffalo. He and McGovern were also key factors in helping the Bills transform their running game, leading to running back James Cook earning the NFL’s rushing title in 2025.

With Edwards signing with New Orleans, the Bills must replace a significant role up front on their offensive line. Alec Anderson is the early front-runner to fill the void left by Edwards’ departure, while Sedrick Van-Pran Granger and Tylan Grable should also be in the mix to earn a first-team role during the offseason.

It should be interesting to see which player emerges from an expected competition to decide who will play on McGovern's left side in 2026.