Stock Up, Stock Down For Bills' Rookies After Mandatory Minicamp

We're one step closer to real football with the Buffalo Bills wrapping up mandatory minicamp this past week. Their next step will be meeting at the end of July for training camp as they inch closer to their first season with Joe Brady as their head coach.

Brady, who has an entirely new coaching staff, will go into the season with some high expectations due to the talent on this roster. While they do have superstar players such as Josh Allen and James Cook to lean on, they will also need several role players to step up as well.

That includes some of their rookies, who will be asked to get up to speed in a hurry. That being the case, let's take a look at the stock report for their 2026 NFL draft class following minicamp.

Davison Igbinosun, CB: Stock Up

Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun celebrates an interception during the Big Ten championship game against Indiana. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As soon as Davison Igbinosun took the field for Buffalo, he began turning heads. He's been praised for his physicality and during OTAs, Bills On SI's Alex Brasky wrote that he could challenge Maxwell Hairston for his starting job.

Igbinosun displayed plenty of talent during his time with Ohio State, but there were concerns after he drew penalties at a high rate in 2024. He cleaned that up in 2025 and as long as he can stay physical without getting flagged, he could be a tone-setter before long in the secondary.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB: Stock Up

Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

One of the rookies to receive the most praise throughout the offseason was linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. The fourth-round pick out of TCU is known for being a fearless player and a hard-hitter, but it was his ability to be in the right place consistently that impressed defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

With Dorian Williams missing time due to an injury, Elarms-Orr was able to stand out and could put himself in line for a major role in the base defense during his rookie season.

Skyler Bell, WR: Stock Down

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell makes the catch and runs for a touchdown against the UAB Blazers. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

During OTAs, Skyler Bell's stock was soaring. He shook off a rough first practice and began to turn heads with his confidence and smooth route-running. Bell looked poised to steal snaps from Keon Coleman, who enters this season on the hot seat.

That said, Bell spent the end of minicamp sidelined with an apparent hamstring injury. That has his stock down slightly, but he can quickly fix this should he show up to camp healthy.

Toriano Pride Jr., CB: Stock Up

Missouri defensive back Toriano Pride speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Toriano Pride Jr. was one of the players to stand out during the first day of minicamp. Syracuse.com's Matt Parino said Pride was a "scrappy" player and detailed one play during 11-on-11 when he fought hard against the much larger Keon Coleman. Buffalo knows how important depth is at cornerback following multiple injuries in 2025, and Pride gives them someone they know will compete hard if the's called upon.

TJ Parker, Jude Bowry, Jalon Kilgore, Zane Durant, Tommy Doman Jr., Ar’maj Reed-Adams : No Changes

Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As for the rest of the class, there wasn't a whole lot that stood out to change their stock. That's not concerning at all, especially since players like TJ Parker, Jude Bowry, Zane Durant, and Ar’maj Reed-Adams were never likely to turn heads in shorts. Once the pads come on, that's when we will know more about each of them.

Jalon Kilgore is another player to keep an eye on. He's capable of playing multiple spots in the secondary and could be a standout on special teams. As for punter Tommy Doman Jr., it's not as if he was ever going to make waves during minicamp. His battle for a roster spot will truly begin when he's punting during preseason games.