Bills Land Senior Bowl Standouts at EDGE, WR in New 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Buffalo Bills have been focused on their coaching staff following some big changes this offseason.

After moving on from Sean McDermott, they promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach. They've since hired Pete Carmichael as their new offensive coordinator, Jeff Rodgers as their special teams coordinator, and Jim Leonhard as their defensive coordinator.

While this has been the primary focus, the draft process has already begun as well, with the Senior Bowl being played on Saturday. The game itself doesn't give scouts as much information as the practices the week prior.

As is always the case, players saw their stock increase as they showcased their talent against elite competition. Two of those players were predicted to land with the Bills by Pro Football Sports Network's Jacob Infante in his latest 2026 NFL mock draft.

No. 26: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker celebrates a tackle against Louisiana State University. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With their selection in Round 1, Infante has Buffalo taking T.J. Parker out of Clemson. The Bills need a permanent starter across from Greg Rousseau, and Parker could be the answer.

"As one might expect, given that they’ve made the playoffs every year since 2019, the Buffalo Bills consistently have one of the best rosters in the NFL. However, they don’t have a true long-term solution off the edge to pair up with Gregory Rousseau, and incumbent starter Joey Bosa is a free agent this offseason," Infante wrote.

"Clemson as a whole didn’t live up to expectations this year, but that doesn’t fall on T.J. Parker. He’s a tremendous, high-floor player with plenty of potential as he heads to the NFL."

Parker dominated everyone during Senior Bowl drills, which might have improved his stock too high for the Bills. If he is there at No. 26, however, this pick would make a lot of sense.

No. 60: Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In Round 2, Infante targets a wide receiver for the Bills, selecting Ja'Kobi Lane out of USC.

"Ja’Kobi Lane has been more of a complementary weapon than a true WR1 for USC, but he’s a 6’4″ receiver with tremendous ball skills and better athleticism than most his size."

Lane stood out during the Senior Bowl for his massive catch radius and improved route running.

Nasty move from USC WR Ja’Kobi Lane to get wide open downfield for a touchdown #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/SHjFNZrzpT — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) January 28, 2026

Ideally, the Bills would land someone who can be a WR1 instantly, but if players such as Makai Lemon and Denzel Boston are already off the board, going after Lane in Round 2 could be a solid fall back plan.

