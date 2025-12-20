Does new Bills' pass-rusher Matthew Judon have anything left in tank?
In this story:
For years, the Buffalo Bills made specific roster moves with one specific goal in mind: Get Patrick Mahomes on the ground the playoffs.
With Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs shockingly absent from this year's playoffs, the Bills' focus now shifts to a new lot of AFC quarterbacks they could face in January ... C.J. Stroud, Bo Nix, Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers, or Drake Maye.
MORE: AFC favorite Buffalo Bills have recent success against every contender except one
The Von Miller experiment fell flat. Signing Joey Bosa has paid huge dividends. Following a similar blueprint, the Bills are signing veteran pass-rusher with skins on the wall but maybe not much gas in the tank — Matthew Judon.
To Bills Mafia surely the name rings a bell. Judon was a Pro Bowl four times in the AFC, most recently with the New England Patriots in 2022. But at age 33, his effectiveness has fallen off a cliff.
In 13 games with the Miami Dolphins, Judon produced 0 sacks. In PFF's rankings of defensive ends, he is 112th out of 112 players. Yikes.
Desperate times, however, call for desperate measures.
MORE: Ominous trend points to different kind of 'trap' game for Bills against lowly Browns
Quarterback Josh Allen is playing at an MVP level and with the nemesis Chiefs out of the picture, the AFC feels wide-open. The Bills are in "go for it" mode. Their defense is ranked 25th on third down, and only 17th with 31 sacks.
Judon isn't near his prime or anywhere close to an every-down player. The Bills are taking a low-risk, high-reward gamble on Judon being a pass-rush specialist who could come up with a key sack in the playoffs.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt