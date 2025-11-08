Buffalo Bills have new safety to target after 3x Pro Bowler was waived by Titans
One of several needs the Buffalo Bills could've addressed at the trade deadline was safety.
With Taylor Rapp out for the season, Buffalo is left with a trio of Cole Bishop, Jordan Poyer and rookie Jordan Hancock, which isn't ideal given Bishop's and Hancock's lack of experience.
A new option has emerged for the Bills, though, as the Tennessee Titans waived safety Quandre Diggs on Friday. Because the move came after the trade deadline, Diggs will be subject to waivers, so he can't be signed outright.
On the surface, it does not look great that Diggs was cut loose by one of the worst teams in the NFL, but there is a logical possible explanation for such a move rather than Diggs being bad.
The Titans are clearly rebuilding and it's very possible they wanted to clear the way for their younger players by removing someone who wasn't going to be in the team's long-term plans.
Diggs' coverage numbers haven't been good this season, with the veteran giving up a completion rate of 69.2% and a passer rating of 148.4.
But Pro Football Focus lists Diggs with run defense and coverage grades of 64.7 and 64.4, respectively, so he hasn't been bad to the point that the Bills shouldn't consider putting in a claim for him.
To compare, Hancock has a worse coverage grade (60.4) than Diggs and is just one point better in run defense grade. Lewis sports better run defense and coverage grades than Diggs, however, he has also played less than half the snaps.
At worst, Diggs would amount to an excellent third safety in the rotation, and at best he could become a quality starter at safety for the Bills' banged-up defense that could use more experience on the back end.
Diggs' contract is cheap, also, so finances shouldn't be an issue. Diggs entered the season with a $1.19 million cap number, according to Over the Cap, so the Bills can afford him.
With Super Bowl aspirations, the Bills shouldn't leave anything to chance and they won't get a much better safety option than Diggs at this point in the season. Put in a claim and hope for the best.
