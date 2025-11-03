Josh Allen, Cole Bishop, James Cook and other postgame observations from Bills' win
When the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs take the field together, it's must-see TV, but this one felt different.
The Bills seemed to be in control for most of the game. The Chiefs scored 10 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 10-7 lead, but the Bills responded with 14 of their own to take a 21-13 halftime lead.
There were big moments by several players that helped the Bills defeat the Chiefs 28-21. It's only Week 9, but many felt this was a must-win for the Bills, and you could argue this was the case for both teams. Neither currently leads their division, and both are vying for not just a playoff spot, but for the AFC's No. 1 seed.
Josh Allen re-writing record book
Josh Allen recorded his 79th career rushing touchdown, surpassing Cam Newton for the most rushing scores by a quarterback. Allen also added to his NFL record 47th game scoring at least one passing and rushing touchdown. Additionally, he completed 23 of 26 pass attempts for a new Bills team record, 88.5 completion percentage.
James is still Cook-in
Bills' running back James Cook continues his dominant 2025 campaign, carrying the ball 27 times for 114 yards, and added a big first down conversion on his lone target in the passing game on an 11-yard reception.
Coming into Week Nine, Cook was 97 yards behind the Colts' Jonathan Taylor for the league's leading rusher (Taylor has played one game more). Taylor managed only 45 yards, and Cook is now only 22 yards behind. The Colts have one more week before their bye.
Cole Bishop legacy game
Cole Bishop has been a hot topic this season, as the young safety continues to grow in his role as the Bills' starting safety, and it's safe to say he's beginning to look the part. Bishop had his best game of his career, with four pass breakups and seven total tackles, including a tackle for a loss, leading the Bills' defense.
Oh no, not Michael Hoecht
The Bills' defense has looked completely different over the last two weeks since Michael Hoecht made his Bills debut following his six-game suspension. He recorded at least a half-sack in both games and was a menace.
In the third quarter, Hoecht came up with a non-contact injury, and Sean McDermott confirmed it was a torn Achilles. With Ed Oliver suffering a potential season ending injury last week, does this force Brandon Beane's hand in trying to acquire a defensive lineman before this week's trade deadline?
Bills' defense bottles up Patrick Mahomes
The Bills' defense was fantastic against the Chiefs and Mahomes. As a team, the Bills recorded three sacks of Mahomes, limited his rushing to just five yards, and hit him 15 times.
Mahomes completed a career low 44 percent of his passes. Mahomes had no touchdowns and threw a pick against the Bills' defense.
