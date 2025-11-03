Bills Central

Josh Allen, Cole Bishop, James Cook and other postgame observations from Bills' win

The Bills suffered more injuries but came away with a huge win against the Chiefs.

Ronnie Eastham

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) intercepts the ball in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) intercepts the ball in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs take the field together, it's must-see TV, but this one felt different.

The Bills seemed to be in control for most of the game. The Chiefs scored 10 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 10-7 lead, but the Bills responded with 14 of their own to take a 21-13 halftime lead.

SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)

There were big moments by several players that helped the Bills defeat the Chiefs 28-21. It's only Week 9, but many felt this was a must-win for the Bills, and you could argue this was the case for both teams. Neither currently leads their division, and both are vying for not just a playoff spot, but for the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Josh Allen re-writing record book

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles, looking downfield for a target to throw to, during the Bills against Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Josh Allen recorded his 79th career rushing touchdown, surpassing Cam Newton for the most rushing scores by a quarterback. Allen also added to his NFL record 47th game scoring at least one passing and rushing touchdown. Additionally, he completed 23 of 26 pass attempts for a new Bills team record, 88.5 completion percentage.

James is still Cook-in

Buffalo Bills James Cook runs with the ball after making the reception during the Bills win over the Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball after a catch in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bills' running back James Cook continues his dominant 2025 campaign, carrying the ball 27 times for 114 yards, and added a big first down conversion on his lone target in the passing game on an 11-yard reception.

Coming into Week Nine, Cook was 97 yards behind the Colts' Jonathan Taylor for the league's leading rusher (Taylor has played one game more). Taylor managed only 45 yards, and Cook is now only 22 yards behind. The Colts have one more week before their bye.

Cole Bishop legacy game

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop breaks up a pass intended for Xavier Worthy during the Bills win against the Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) breaks a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cole Bishop has been a hot topic this season, as the young safety continues to grow in his role as the Bills' starting safety, and it's safe to say he's beginning to look the part. Bishop had his best game of his career, with four pass breakups and seven total tackles, including a tackle for a loss, leading the Bills' defense.

Oh no, not Michael Hoecht

Buffalo Bills defender Michael Hoecht sacks Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the Bills win over the Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is brought down by Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht (55) in the third quartern at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills' defense has looked completely different over the last two weeks since Michael Hoecht made his Bills debut following his six-game suspension. He recorded at least a half-sack in both games and was a menace.

In the third quarter, Hoecht came up with a non-contact injury, and Sean McDermott confirmed it was a torn Achilles. With Ed Oliver suffering a potential season ending injury last week, does this force Brandon Beane's hand in trying to acquire a defensive lineman before this week's trade deadline?

Bills' defense bottles up Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa hits Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the Bills win against the Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured to throw by Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57). / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Bills' defense was fantastic against the Chiefs and Mahomes. As a team, the Bills recorded three sacks of Mahomes, limited his rushing to just five yards, and hit him 15 times.

Mahomes completed a career low 44 percent of his passes. Mahomes had no touchdowns and threw a pick against the Bills' defense.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ronnie Eastham
RONNIE EASTHAM

Ronnie began covering the NFL and the Buffalo Bills three years ago, including content across outlets such as FanSided, Buffalo Rumblings podcasts, On SI and video content for Built In Buffalo.