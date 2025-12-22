Jordan Poyer sustains troubling injury during Buffalo Bills' Week 16 win over Browns

Near the end of the Buffalo Bills’ Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns, Jordan Poyer sustained an apparent leg injury that forced him into the blue medical tent on the team’s sideline.

And after the game, a worrisome update from Sean McDermott could mean that the veteran safety’s status will be impacted moving forward.

RELATED: Josh Allen injured, heads to locker room early during Bills Week 16 game vs. Browns

Jordan Poyer just came out of the medical tent. Walking slowly, bit of a limp still — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 21, 2025

After the game

Poyer was injured on the Browns’ final drive of the fourth quarter, and had Cleveland gotten the stop they needed on the Bills’ ensuing possession, that would have forced Buffalo’s defense back onto the field. And based on McDermott’s comments, Poyer would not have been well enough to do so had that been the case.

“I don't know the extent of it yet, but Jordan Poyer, I believe, was not available had we had to go out there again,” said the Bills’ head coach during his postgame address.

MORE: Bills sit disappointing Keon Coleman again, deploy five WRs for road game vs. Browns

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Big piece

Poyer has helped provide the Bills’ defense with a significant boost at the safety position since being inserted into the starting lineup in Week 7. Despite joining the team midseason and only appearing in 10 games this season, Poyer is second on the team in tackles with 70, while his presence in the back-end has coincided with S Cole Bishop’s step forward, which began midway through his second professional season.

On Sunday against the Browns, Poyer led the team in tackles with 11 while recording his first interception since the 2022 season and a .5 sack.

In his second stint with the team, Poyer’s production and leadership have been invaluable, and if he is to miss any time, it would be a critical loss for the Bills’ secondary.

RELATED: Bills Week 17 foe to reportedly get 2 key players back from injury in time for matchup

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eligible to return

It’s unclear who the Bills would turn to if Poyer were to be sidelined. However, leading into Buffalo’s win over the Browns, McDermott revealed that S Damar Hamlin could return from Injured Reserve this season. That would give Buffalo a potential option with starters' experience in the Bills’ defensive scheme.

Hamlin started 14 games for the Bills a season ago and started 13 games for Buffalo during the 2022 campaign. He has been on IR since Oct. 11 due to a pec injury.

The Bills also claimed defensive back Darnell Savage on Dec. 5, and he could factor into the mix as a potential Poyer replacement as well.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —