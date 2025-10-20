3 weaknesses that could cost Bills postseason berth, but there are answers
Let's just get this out there right now. There are several issues with the Buffalo Bills, and many could be addressed by replacing the offensive and defensive coordinators. It's doubtful this happens, though, so we'll have to look elsewhere for some answers.
Maybe head coach Sean McDermott takes over the defensive playcalling, but the defense plays well at times, but not others.
One could say that many of the Bills' offensive woes as of late could be rectified by just getting running back James Cook more involved. Outside of Josh Allen, Cook is the best and most dynamic player. The offense could also take a step up, if they would build this passing game around tight end Dalton Kincaid and receiver Khalil Shakir.
The "everyone eats" mantra is old and has run it's course. This is a offensive coordinator problem, which won't change until this offseason. So, what other options do the Bills have?
Bills' CB2 issue
Tre'Davious White has manned the Bills' number two corner most of the season, except for rookie Dorian Strong getting a run at the position. It appeared at one point that the Bills might be starting to transition Strong into the role full-time before he was injured and forced White back into the role. The Bills need to find an answer, because White is not it.
The Bills' other rookie cornerback, Maxwell Hairston, will return sooner rather than later. According to Bills coach Sean McDermott, Hairston's practice window could open this week. The question is, will Hairston be the answer? It's possible, but the Bills should look for a free agent, such as Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore clearly isn't the All-Pro he once was, but he couldn't be any worse than White. The Bills need to give themselves a couple of options.
Bills' WRs don't have separation issue, but...
The Bills' lack of separation has been the talk of the last few weeks. This issue is more about the Bills' offensive coordinator than it is about the talent on the field. While it's possible the Bills could fire Brady mid-season, it's doubtful, and even if they do, he'd be replaced with an interim option already on the staff. So, what do you do to address this issue now?
A trade is the only option here. The Bills don't have any suspended or injured receivers coming back that will make things any different. Yes, they were without Dalton Kincaid and, for a better part of the game, Joshua Palmer, but they need a potential game changer, and that guy could be the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave.
Taylor Rapp is a problem, and not in good way
Taylor Rapp has not played well in 2025, and fellow safety Cole Bishop has been inconsistent. Bishop hasn't even played a full season's worth of NFL starts yet, and his development is expected to continue trending upwards. What do the Bills do with Rapp, though?
Another rookie on the Bills roster, safety Jordan Hancock, should get an opportunity. He may not be the answer, and there would be some hard lessons learned, but it's time for the Bills to start looking elsewhere and let this rookie start learning on the fly. They should also keep Jordan Poyer on the active roster for two reasons. One being "break in case of emergency" and the other to help these young safeties learn. He would be a tremendous voice on the sidelines for them to lean on.
