Bills' safety Jordan Poyer relishes opportunity to 'run out of that tunnel'
When the 2024 season ended, it's doubtful anyone had safety Jordan Poyer returning to the Buffalo Bills on their bingo card, but here we are. Still, when the Bills signed the former Bill to the team's practice squad, few expected him to be more than a depth piece that could mentor Cole Bishop and Jordan Hancock.
With the knee injury sustained by current starting safety Taylor Rapp, it opened the door for Poyer to return to the 53-man roster, initially as a practice squad call-up, and now a fixture on the active roster. The Bills signed Poyer this week to the 53-man roster, and he will make his home debut this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Poyer excited to be back in Buffalo
In a recent interview, Poyer was asked about his return to Buffalo and making his return debut at Highmark Stadium this week. "If you were reading it in a book, you'd be like, there is no way this is happening," said Poyer.
"I'm super excited to run out of that tunnel, as a Buffalo Bill on Sunday," said Poyer. "Against one of the top quarterbacks of all time, against one of the top tight ends of all time, two gold jacket players."
Poyer knows Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as well as anyone on the Bills roster and in the league. He understands this game will be an opportunity to prove themselves as a team and as individuals.
It's obvious that Poyer is happy to be back in Buffalo, saying, "extremely thankful and blessed to be here, and I'm just going to keep shooting arrows."
What Poyer can do for Bills' defense
Poyer's presence in the defensive backfield puts the Bills' secondary in a good spot, given the inexperience of Bishop and Hancock. Having Poyer on the field, and on the sidelines, with the two young safeties will pay dividends down the road, as the Bills continue to develop their draft picks.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —