Buffalo Bills' HC reveals killer Ed Oliver update following Week 17 loss to Eagles
Sean McDermott added insult to injury following the Buffalo Bills’ Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, providing a concerning update on one of the team’s key players.
The Bills’ head coach revealed after Sunday’s defeat that Ed Oliver may not be as close to a return as early projections suggested.
Bad news
According to Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News, McDermott said the Bills' defensive tackle suffered a “setback” in his recovery from surgery to repair a torn bicep, and while he is still “moving in a good direction,” his timeline for a return is uncertain.
It was initially believed that Oliver could return in time for the first round of the playoffs. But according to injury expert, Dr. Kyle Trimble of Banged Up Bills, that may be off the table after the latest news regarding Buffalo’s injured defensive star.
Updated timeline
Dr. Trimble posted to his X account on Sunday night that, while Oliver may not be ruled out for the postseason, his return will now likely be delayed.
“Any possibility of a wild card appearance is next to zero,” read the post. “Divisional round maybe, AFC title game may be target. If they get there.”
The Bills are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC following their loss to the Eagles.
Much-needed presence
Buffalo could certainly use Oliver’s services, as despite a solid performance against Philadelphia on Sunday, the Bills’ defensive line has struggled mightily both health-wise and in terms of its production this season. Before he was lost due to injury following a Week 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, Oliver had begun the season on a torrid pace.
Even while appearing in just three games this season, Oliver remains second on the team in tackles for loss and is still leading all Bills interior defensive linemen in quarterback pressure rate (13.7%), per Next Gen Stats. If he is indeed unable to return in time for the playoffs, Buffalo would be forced to continue to forge ahead without its defensive centerpiece.
