Buffalo Bills receive devastating Land Jackson injury update
An AFC East showdown went as poorly as it possibly could have for the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.
Despite having an unbelievably dominant record over the Miami Dolphins during the Josh Allen era, the Bills were blown out by Miami. They’re now 6-3 and while they’re still in the playoff picture, their status as contenders has come under fire.
Dealing with the loss is bad enough on its own, but Buffalo also had a concerning injury occur during their latest game. Rookie defensive end Landon Jackson had to leave with a knee injury and Jordan Schultz reported on Monday that he sustained a torn MCL and PCL.
Frustrating rookie campaign ends for Landon Jackson
A third-round pick out of Arkansas, Jackson was linked to Buffalo throughout the draft process. His size and strength on the edge fit their style of defense and he was expected to be a contributor during his rookie season.
That didn’t happen as Jackson struggled to make the game day roster. He finally broke through in Week 5, but finishes the season with just three games played.
Jackson recorded no tackles while playing 30 snaps on defense and 13 on special teams. He will join a long list of defenders on the IR, including Ed Oliver, Michael Hoecht, DeWayne Carter, and fellow rookie T.J. Sanders.
