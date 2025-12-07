Buffalo's running game is cooking, 4 other things to know about Bills vs. Bengals

In terms of win-loss records, the 4-8 Cincinnati Bengals and 8-4 Buffalo Bills have had quite different seasons to date. When it comes to this clash in Orchard Park, both remain in the hunt for a division title.

This is a vitally important game for the Bills if they have any intention on winning a sixth consecutive AFC East title. A loss to the Bengals would drop Sean McDermott’s team to 8-5 and three full games behind the first-place New England Patriots in the division. Next Sunday, Josh Allen and the Bills travel to Foxborough looking to avenge that 23-20 Sunday night home loss in Week 5 to Mike Vrabel’s club.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass as Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Esezi Otomewo (93) attempts to tackle during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Conversely, the Bengals have plenty on the line as well. Their 32-14 win on Thanksgiving night at Baltimore, which featured the return of starting quarterback Joe Burrow, was not only very surprising, it kept the club very much alive in the AFC North title race. Both the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers own mediocre 6-6 records. If Zac Taylor’s team can continue to win there’s no telling what could happen. The Bengals have already played the Steelers twice and split with them, but host Baltimore next Sunday.

Bills vs. Bengals history

This series dates back to the American Football League. While the Bills were one of the league’s original eight teams, the Bengals’ first season in the AFL came in 1968. When it comes to the all-time series record, it’s a flat-out tie at 17 wins apiece. It should be noted that the Bills own a 17-14 regular-season advantage, while Cincinnati has prevailed in all three postseason meetings.

The Bengals have won the last two meetings between these teams. There was a stunning 27-10 victory by the club in the 2022 AFC Divisional Playoffs at Orchard Park. A year later on a Sunday night at Cincinnati, Taylor’s team held off the Bills, 24-18.

Bills should feast on NFL's worst defense

Entering Week 14, no team in the league had allowed more total yards and more rushing yards per game than the Bengals, who are giving up an NFL-high 31.2 points per game. They have been hit or miss in terms of takeaways—forcing 11 turnovers in four wins, while totaling four takeaways in eight losses.

Buffalo’s pass rush is expected to be without veteran Joey Bosa, who leads the team with five sacks and leads the entire NFL with five forced fumbles—the latest coming last Sunday night as he sacked Steelers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The loose ball was returned for a score by Buffalo’s Christian Benford.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) attempts to tackle during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Keep eye on Bills’ RB James Cook

Bengals’ wideout Ja’Marr Chase (86 receptions for 971 yards, 5 touchdowns) continues to put up big numbers. Last week, Taylor’s team was without Tee Higgins (concussion), but he’s expected to be back on the field on Sunday. He’s averaging 14.4 yards on 40 catches and has a team-high seven touchdown grabs.

RELATED: Josh Allen indirectly identifies ideal Bills' role model for Keon Coleman

It’s a case of stating the obvious, but the Bills must continue to keep their workhorse as busy as possible. In 12 outings, James Cook has already rolled up a career-high 1,228 yards on the ground, and reached the 100-yard mark seven times. Only the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (1,282) has run for more yards this season.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —