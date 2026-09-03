Buffalo Bills Updated 17-Man Practice Squad Entering Week 1

This past Sunday, teams had to trim their rosters to 53 players, but as every NFL fan knows, these rosters are anything but final. Team will continue to tweak their rosters throughout the year, and as was the case with the Buffalo Bills in 2025, injuries will force them to lean on their practice squads for help.

Every team is allowed to have up to a 16-man practice squad, although they can increase that number to 17 by adding a player who is part of the league's international pathway program. Teams can elevate two players from the practice squad every week, but they can call up each player just three times before moving them to the active roster.

As far as the makeup of the unit goes, each team can have 10 players with two years or fewer experience, six players with no experience limitations, and one International Pathway player. The Bills have taken full advantage of that, so let's look at the 17 players who make up their current practice squad ahead of Week 1.

Full Buffalo Bills practice squad ahead of Week 1

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Buechele, QB

Frank Gore Jr., RB

Stephen Gosnell, WR

Trent Sherfield Sr., WR

Ja'Mori Maclin, WR

Greg Dortch, WR/KR

Nick Broeker, G

Chase Lundt, OT

Jedrick Wills Jr., OT

Buffalo Bills cornerback Te'Cory Couch celebrates after making an interception against the Cleveland Browns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis Clayton, DT (International Pathway Player)

Keonta Jenkins, LB

Shaq Thompson, LB

Andre Jones Jr., EDGE

Kani Walker, CB

Te'Cory Couch, CB

Anthony Kendall, CB

Geno Stone, S

Buffalo has some intriguing young talent, including wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin and cornerback Kani Walker. Both players excelled during the preseason, and Walker's omission from the 53-man roster was considered a shocker. There's also Te'Cory Couch who stood out as well during the preseason and Travis Clayton, who moved from offensive tackle to defensive tackle.

There are also several veterans who could be leaned on during the season. The biggest name among the bunch is Shaq Thompson, who finished the 2025 season strong with the Bills. They also have Geno Stone, a free agent addition this offseason who was expected to be a key piece of their secondary but struggled in camp.

Outside additions include the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft Jedrick Wills Jr., and return man Greg Dortch.

Which practice squad players will make it to active roster in Week 1?

Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch runs in for a touchdown after a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buffalo will likely move two players into the lineup each week, but which ones will get the call in Week 1? Shaq Thompson will be a name to watch throughout the year, but he signed after training camp and will likely need to be brought along slowly.

As far as players who could be elevated this week, Dortch is the most likley candidate. While he was also signed late, he did at least participate in training camp with the Detroit Lions, so he will be in game shape. He should have no problem taking over punt return duties right away.

Another possible promotion is Keonta Jenkins, who would give them some depth at inside linebacker while also providing them a special teams contributor. Whatever the decision, the Bills will lean heavily on the group throughout the season, so these players are worth getting to know.

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