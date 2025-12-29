Buffalo Bills viciously roasted by Philadelphia Eagles' HC after Week 17 loss

Nick Sirianni had a lot to say following the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

As the two teams exited the field through the tunnel, the Eagles’ head coach, a Jamestown, NY native, taunted the Bills and their fan base en route to the locker room.

Emotional moment

“A lot of talk from those Buffalo fans coming in,” shouted Sirianni, per a video posted by John Clark of NBC Philadelphia. “Not so much anymore! Wooo!”

“Not so much (talking) anymore!”



Nick Sirianni after holding on and getting the win here in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/8CNaR8n10w — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 29, 2025

“Not so much anymore,” he repeated as he passed wide receiver A.J. Brown. “Love this s—.”

It was quite the outburst from a person in Sirianni’s position, as the leader of a professional football team. Particularly following a one-point win, which came by way of a missed extra point, followed later by a failed two-point conversion, which was just a hair away from winning a game in which his team’s offense gained a whopping 16 yards throughout the entire second half.

But to each his own.

End of reign

While Sirianni’s actions were questionable at best, Sunday’s defeat was significant for the Bills, whose streak of five straight AFC East titles was thwarted due to the loss and a New England Patriots’ win. Buffalo is now the No. 7 seed in the conference entering the final week of the regular season.

The Bills will take on the New York Jets at 4:25 p.m. in Week 18, which could be the final game at the current Highmark Stadium. Buffalo will begin the playoffs on the road and, while they may have a chance to earn a home postseason game in the later rounds, Sunday is the last matchup scheduled inside the current building.

It is sure to be an emotional evening in Orchard Park for Bills fans who have spent years visiting One Bills Drive.

But perhaps not as emotional as Sirianni got after the Eagles’ win in Buffalo in Week 17.

