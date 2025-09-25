Buffalo-loving Josh Allen provides Top 3 chicken wing rankings
There aren't many things Buffalonians love more than Josh Allen and chicken wings. And there may not be many things Allen loves more than chicken wings and the Buffalo area.
But what makes the Buffalo Bills' quarterback so enamored with his newfound home? He explained while speaking to reporters following Wednesday’s practice at One Bills Drive.
Allen grew up in a small California town, Firebaugh, and he likens the Buffalo community to the one he experienced as a child.
“I would say it’s eerily similar to how I was born and raised,” said Allen. “Smaller communities that care for each other, that look out for each other. It’s the people that make the place, and I truly believe that.”
While it may be a somewhat polarizing opinion, Allen also mentioned the weather as one of the reasons he has fallen in love with Western New York.
“I love having four seasons,” he said. “I know our summer and fall are elite here, and winter can be a little brutal at times. It’s a special place.”
And of course, the chicken wings don’t hurt either.
“I may be the biggest (chicken) wing connoisseur in this building, so it works out,” added Allen.
He then provided his top-three recommendations for those looking to experience a top-notch chicken wing. With famous eateries such as Anchor Bar and Duff's are favorites of many, Allen has a different trio of wing spots at the top of his list.
“I think everybody knows that Bar-Bill is probably my favorite,” he said. “I think Mulberry’s has some sneaky good wings, and then obviously Wing Nutz is pretty dang good too.”
Bar-Bill has three locations in Western New York, with two in the Buffalo area and one near the city of Rochester, NY. Wing Nutz was made famous by the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take and has gone on to open multiple locations in the WNY area. Mulberry's is an italian eatery that specializes in lasagna and other italian classics, but don't count out the chicken wings, says Allen.
"There's a lot of good options," said the Bills QB. "Any chance that you can go and try some new wings here, you should probably jump at the chance to do it."
While the chicken wing rankings have already begun to be debated on social media, two things are certain: Josh Allen loves Buffalo and Buffalo loves him back.
And who doesnt love chicken wings?
