Bills adding Josh Allen to injury report reason to worry about availability?

While announcing that their franchise quarterback is again an official nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the Buffalo Bills also unveiled a bit of troubling news about Josh Allen.

Prior to Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott revealed that Allen has landed on the injury report after being battered by the Houston Texans in a 23-19 loss on November 20.

As Buffalo prepares to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, Allen will not be limited at practice according to McDermott.

"Just some overall soreness. Soreness in his elbow a little bit there," said McDermott. "He took 12 hits, so it's overall soreness, and then, the arm, elbow, however you want to say it."

RELATED: Mike Tomlin unveils Steelers' plan to 'limit' injured Aaron Rodgers during Bills Week

Although McDermott did not specify whether it was the right or left arm, Allen was subsequently spotted with what appeared to be padding covering his right elbow.

Allen potentially fighting two injuries

The early hit from behind by Texans' edge rusher Will Anderson created quite the injury scare on Thursday Night Football with Allen kicking his legs in pain after coming down on his left arm.

"I'm okay. I'll be alright," said Allen at the podium following the loss. "Just the left shoulder, landed on it, went a little numb on me. We're good."

In addition to the shoulder, Dr. David Chao, who served 17 years on the San Diego Chargers' medical staff, speculated that Allen likely experienced a case of turf burn.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"Turf burn on his left elbow. Those can hurt. Obviously, the reaction, he's kicking his legs around, but I think he is fine," said Chao.

Another issue, however, arose during the Bills' final drive of the game. Sacked on a 3rd-and-20 play, Allen stood up while repeatedly shaking out his right arm.

In what can be viewed as a good sign, Allen remained in the game and flawlessly completed the successful hook and ladder pass on the next snap.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —