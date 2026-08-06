C.J. Gardner-Johnson Has Lot to Say about Former Team That Plays Bills in Week 1

The Buffalo Bills and their fans collectively got a bit of a surprise to start Thursday morning’s training camp practice in Pittsford, New York, when veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was seen trotting out to the practice fields at St. John Fisher University in full pads.

It was a welcomed, yet curious sight.

The 28-year-old defensive back had injured his lower calf during last Saturday’s practice, and it was initially believed that the Bills’ new defender was going to be out for at least a somewhat noticeable amount of time due to the injury despite it not being a torn Achilles like was first initially feared last weekend.

Buffalo Bills defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson keeps loose on a bike while recovering from a calf strain during Day 5 of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buffalo’s newest boastful defender somehow returns quickly from scary injury situation

Luckily, and somewhat miraculously, the sensationally loud safety returned to action on Day 6 of Bills’ camp, though, and he was quickly back to being his usual boastful self.

Known notoriously around the National Football League for being a bit of a firecracker—to put it mildly—since he entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2019, Gardner-Johnson has become a leader of sorts in his short stint with Buffalo, so his presence was definitely missed over the past few practices in Pittsford.

The 5-foot-11, 208-pound eight-year veteran is being counted on by the Bills this upcoming season to return to his once near All-Pro form when he tied for the league lead in interceptions in 2022 with a total of six.

Injured Buffalo Bills defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson high-fives teammates during warm-ups on Day 5 of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For his career, the Cocoa, Florida, native has registered 370 total tackles, 55 pass deflections, 27 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, 20 interceptions, and seven sacks in 71 starts across 87 career regular-season games.

Despite past antics, CJGJ has been delightful thus far in Bills’ training camp

It’s been impressive. His talent is undeniable. But, his bravado is, as well. And, sometimes his past teams haven’t taken too kindly to his off-the-field antics in the locker room as Gardner-Johnson has now been on seven teams in eight seasons.

That hasn’t been the case in Buffalo through the spring and summer months so far, but he’s only been with the Western New York franchise for a limited time. The grapes could still sour, so to speak, especially if the Bills don’t have success early on in the regular season.

It’s exactly what happened to the versatile defensive back when he was with the Houston Texans last season before being released on September 23, 2025.

Sep. 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) is tackled by former Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, it apparently hasn’t left the back of his mind, either.

When speaking to reporters in the greater Rochester, New York, area on Thursday morning following practice, Gardner-Johnson was asked about the Texans, who are—coincidentally and quite fittingly—Buffalo’s opponent in Week 1 this September.

Gardner-Johnson clarifies cloudy dilemma down in Houston, claps back at Texans

The Bills’ newest defensive leader will be ready, to say the least.

“I’m glad you asked about the Texans. You’ve got me pissed now. I appreciate you,” C.J. Gardner-Johnson said to one member of the media scrum.

“Is that a good thing?” WGR’s Sal Capaccio asked.

“That’s a great thing,” Gardner-Johnson immediately snapped back.

Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t hold back when asked about his former team the Houston Texans and how C.J. felt he was treated.



H/T @SalSports on Qs pic.twitter.com/rOUY1z2TEl — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 6, 2026

“Where’s the real stories at? What did I really do (in Houston)? They released me because I wasn’t gelling with the team, and I didn’t fit well. . . . Why hasn’t (Coach DeMeco Ryans) spoke up about it (if I was a problem)?

“After the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars (in Week 3), they said I didn’t fit well. We were already starting 0-3, so how can it possibly be on one person?”

When pressed further, the former Texan, who finished off the 2025 campaign with the Chicago Bears one season ago, didn’t necessarily say he’s out for revenge.

But, it was definitely implied.

Dec. 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) is tackled by former Chicago Bears defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) in the first quarter of an NFL game at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Josh will handle that, and the defense (as a whole) will handle that. So, we’ll do what we gotta’ do. I mean, that’s a good team. I’m not putting nothing past them. It’s just the situation of how they handled me, and it just wasn’t respectful,” Gardner-Johnson added.

“So—as a grown man—I feel like when you see me, you’ll see me."

Despite quarterback Josh Allen being 0-4 all time while playing inside the Houston venue so far in his career, something tells me that he might have a little added extra motivation to help his new teammate show his former team up on that opening Sunday.

Get your popcorn ready, Bills Mafia.

It’s been a long wait since January’s devastating AFC divisional-round loss, but Week 1 is about to be absolute cinema down in the Lone Star State.

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