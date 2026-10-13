C.J. Gardner-Johnson Injury Update: Latest on Bills S After Leaving Week 5 Game

In a game that was expected to be a shootout, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams have found themselves in a fight. The Buffalo defense has held its own, going into the half surrendering just seven points to the high-powered Rams' offense.

During the second half, both teams have found more room to operate, and for the Bills, stopping the Rams just got a lot more difficult. During a drive at the end of the third quarter, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson tackled running back Blake Corum following a 34-yard play.

While going to the ground, Gardner-Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury, pointing to his right knee as soon as he was on the ground. He was able to get up on his own power, but had to limp off the field in obvious pain.

UPDATE: Gardner-Johnson was able to get back into the game during the fourth quarter.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson hit with a penalty earlier in the game

Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen makes a catch and is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the first half, Gardner-Johnson appeared to have made a huge play when he broke up a pass from Matthew Stafford to tight end Tyler Higbee. Gardner-Johnson got there as soon as the ball did and delivered a crushing hit.

Unfortunately, the officials ruled that he made forcible contact to the head and neck area, giving the Rams 15 yards and a fresh set of downs. He was also beaten in the end zone by Davante Adams for a touchdown, although that was a tough matchup for any safety.

Gardner-Johnson has six tackles in this game, giving him 24 on the season to go along with one interception and two pass defenses. This isn't the first time Gardner-Johnson has suffered an injury for the Bills. During training camp, the veteran safety suffered a calf injury during practice and was carted to the locker room. He was able to suit up by Week 1, dodging a bullet with that one.

Bills secondary has had issues with health

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford returns an interception during the second quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffalo secondary has had health issues this season. Christian Benford missed the Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots with a toe injury. Against the Rams in Week 5, they had to go without Dee Alford, their nickel back, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

This is in addition to losing Jordan Hancock, a defensive back capable of playing safety and nickel, to a hamstring and quad injury.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —