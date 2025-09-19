Bills' Pro Bowl RB joins team's record books with rushing TD Thursday night
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook has been on as hot a run as any runner has been in the team's history, and it was capped off on Thursday night by tying three players, including a Hall of Famer.
With Bills' game against the rival Miami Dolphins tied at 14 early in the 3rd quarter, Cook took a first-and-goal handoff from quarterback Josh Allen straight up the middle, plowing ahead for a two-yard score to give the Bills the lead.
The two-time Pro Bowler had his seventh straight regular-season game with a rushing touchdown, the longest such streak in Bills history.
The trio of players to have achieved this feat includes 1973 NFL MVP O.J. Simpson, who accomplished this feat in 1975, and Robb Riddick, who most recently achieved this in 1988.
Cook began this streak in Week 15 of 2024 against the Detroit Lions, a game in which he scored twice on the ground.
Buffalo's game against the Dolphins may be tighter than many anticipated, but the blame shouldn't fall on Cook, who has done all he could to help the Bills get to 3-0.
