Top 3 Bills' games vs. Dolphins during eight-game home win streak
The Buffalo Bills will be looking to win their ninth straight home game against the Miami Dolphins, and there have been plenty of memorable games between the two teams.
Here are the three home games that produced the most excitement for Bills fans against their longtime rivals since 2017, the start of their long win streak.
3. 2020 Week 17: Bills 56, Dolphins 26
TRENDING: 4 bold Bills predictions vs. Dolphins, including James Cook running wild
The Bills were locked into one of the top two non-bye spots in the AFC, but this game meant much more to the Dolphins, who were looking to make the playoffs for just the second time since 2009.
Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns, Isaiah McKenzie had the Bills' first punt-return touchdown since 2014 and the defense teed off on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw three interceptions, including a pick-six to Josh Norman.
The Dolphins were eventually eliminated from contention with the four other teams in wild-card contention winning their games, and Bills fans rejoiced at the sight of that outcome.
2. 2024 Week 9: Bills 30, Dolphins 27
RELATED: Three keys to Bills' victory in Week 3 vs. Dolphins
This game was right in the middle of the Bills' seven-game winning streak en route to their fifth straight AFC East crown, and this game took as dramatic a turn as there could be.
Tyler Bass, who was 9-for-12 with the boot in 2024 coming into this one, was thrust into this back-and-forth affair in a tie game with a chance to silence the critics.
Bass delivered the longest field goal in team history with a 61-yard missile, passing Steve Christie's mark of 59 yards, to put Buffalo ahead for good with five seconds left.
1. 2022 Week 15: Bills 32, Dolphins 29
MORE: What Dolphins' injuries mean for Bills in Week 3 divisional matchup
Unlike the previous affair, this was under the lights on a Saturday night with big playoff implications at stake. Buffalo would have claimed its fourth straight playoff berth by prevailing, while the Dolphins would have gotten tiebreaker over the Bills with a win.
Snow began to pick up at the start of the fourth quarter, and in a matchup that had no more than eight points of separation for either side, the Bills marched down the field in the final six minutes methodically, setting up Bass to send the Mafia home happy.
The Bills wiped away the snow for a clean hold, and Bass put it through the uprights as time expired, then slid along the snow in jubilation as the Bills won a critical game to keep pace with the AFC's best.
The Bills are well-set and motivated to send the Dolphins into a world of hurt in front of a raucous home crowd on Thursday and extend their home winning streak against their rivals to nine games, an outcome that's almost unanimous among expert opinions.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —