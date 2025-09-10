Bills Central

Six new additions to Bills' injury report include starters Taron Johnson, James Cook

The Buffalo BIlls have four starters facing new injuries as they prepare for a Week 2 road trip to the New York Jets

Ralph Ventre

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) tries to outrun Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) in the first quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) tries to outrun Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) in the first quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
While one Buffalo Bills' cornerback returned to practice, a new injury concern kept another starting DB sidelined on Wednesday in Orchard Park.

Bills' starting nickel Taron Johnson was one of two non-participants on the week's first injury report. Affected by a quad problem, Johnson's availability for the September 14 road game against the New York Jets is now in question.

"It kind of cropped up a little bit yesterday," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott. "We think it's from the game. So, just, human bodies, right?"

Swiss Army knife Cam Lewis is the backup to Johnson. The Bills could also opt to replace the nickel with third linebacker Dorian Williams if their All-Pro defensive back is unavailable against the Jets.

McDermott also shared some positive news by revealing that veteran CB Tre'Davious White is returning to practice for the first time in more than two weeks. Nursing a groin injury that held him out of the season opener, White officially participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

Cornerback Christian Benford and wide receiver Keon Coleman, who both played in Week 1 despite groin injuries, were full participants to kick off preparations for the Jets.

In addition to Johnson, there are five new injuries the Bills are monitoring this week. Veteran backup linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) was the lone non-participant of the quintet with the other four being limited.

Shaq Thompson
Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson runs towards a player during practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 31, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raising some concern, three starters were amongst those four limited participants. Running back James Cook has a hamstring issue. Tight end Dawson Knox is dealing with a hip problem. Defensive end Greg Rousseau has a knee injury.

It is not known if the Cook injury is lingering from Sunday night's game or of it occurred during Wednesday's practice. McDermott did not mention the RB1's name during his pre-practice press conference.

Running backs Ray Davis and Ty Johnson would be next up if Cook were to miss any time. The Bills also have Frank Gore Jr. available on the practice squad.

Primary return specialist Brandon Codrington was also limited by a knee.

James Cook TD
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook celebrates his touchdown run with teammate offensive tackle Spencer Brown during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 2)

CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full

WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Full

CB Brandon Codrington (knee) — Limited

RB James Cook (hamstring) — Limited

TE Dawson Knox (hip) — Limited

DE Greg Rousseau (knee) — Limited

CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — Limited

NCB Taron Johnson (quad) — DNP

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) — DNP

