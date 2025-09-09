Bills fill empty roster spot by signing coveted Week 1 hero
Wisely, the Buffalo Bills weren't willing to take the risk.
After making all five held kicks, including the game-winning field goal at the gun, in Week 1, veteran Matt Prater has received a spot on the Bills' active 53-man roster.
The 41-year-old Prater, who was a practice squad elevation on opening night, could have been claimed by another NFL team had he not signed to Buffalo's varsity squad on Tuesday afternoon.
With the San Francisco 49ers waiving Jake Moody after their Week 1 loss, Prater would've been a potential target for the NFC West team, and the Bills could not have afforded to lose another kicker.
Buffalo went into its September 7 season opener with only 52 players on the roster, after moving kicker Tyler Bass onto Injured Reserve. Therefore, no corresponding move was needed in order to promote Prater.
It wasn't the lone special teams transaction made by the Bills as they fine tune the roster for a Week 2 trip to the New York Jets. Buffalo made a change at punter, releasing Brad Robbins and signing Australian-born Cameron Johnston. The latter was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers this past August after spending almost all of the 2024 campaign on IR.
With his 3-for-3 clip in the 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Prater now has 410 career field goals to his credit. He has made 81 field goals from 50+ yards.
"I'm excited just to be a part of this. For however long I'm here, I'm really excited," said Prater after receiving a game ball in the locker room Sunday night.
On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott praised Prater while also reminding folks that Bass remains in the organization's long-term plans.
