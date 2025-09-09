Bills Central

Bills fill empty roster spot by signing coveted Week 1 hero

The Buffalo Bills ensured that their 41-year-old replacement kicker will be back on the field for Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Ralph Ventre

Bills Matt Prater gets hugged by Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson after the game. Prater’s field goal put the Bills ahead 41-40 to win their game against he Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025.
Bills Matt Prater gets hugged by Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson after the game. Prater's field goal put the Bills ahead 41-40 to win their game against he Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025.
Wisely, the Buffalo Bills weren't willing to take the risk.

After making all five held kicks, including the game-winning field goal at the gun, in Week 1, veteran Matt Prater has received a spot on the Bills' active 53-man roster.

The 41-year-old Prater, who was a practice squad elevation on opening night, could have been claimed by another NFL team had he not signed to Buffalo's varsity squad on Tuesday afternoon.

With the San Francisco 49ers waiving Jake Moody after their Week 1 loss, Prater would've been a potential target for the NFC West team, and the Bills could not have afforded to lose another kicker.

Buffalo went into its September 7 season opener with only 52 players on the roster, after moving kicker Tyler Bass onto Injured Reserve. Therefore, no corresponding move was needed in order to promote Prater.

It wasn't the lone special teams transaction made by the Bills as they fine tune the roster for a Week 2 trip to the New York Jets. Buffalo made a change at punter, releasing Brad Robbins and signing Australian-born Cameron Johnston. The latter was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers this past August after spending almost all of the 2024 campaign on IR.

Matt Prater kicks
Bills Matt Prater kicks the ball for the field goal winning the Bills game over the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025.

With his 3-for-3 clip in the 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Prater now has 410 career field goals to his credit. He has made 81 field goals from 50+ yards.

"I'm excited just to be a part of this. For however long I'm here, I'm really excited," said Prater after receiving a game ball in the locker room Sunday night.

On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott praised Prater while also reminding folks that Bass remains in the organization's long-term plans.

Matt Prater 57-yarder
Sep 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA: Arizona Cardinals place kicker Matt Prater (5) makes a 57-yard field goal against the Los Angeles Rams

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

