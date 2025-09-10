Bills host punting competition, welcome six defensive players for tryouts on Tuesday
New Buffalo Bills' punter Cameron Johnston was one of several players brought in by the Bills for tryouts on Tuesday afternoon. And as it turns out, there may have been a punter competition.
Johnston appears to have competed for the punting job with Matthew Hayball and Ryan Stonehouse, both of whom also worked out with the team.
At the conclusion of the workout, the former Ohio State Buckeye was signed to Buffalo’s 53-man roster and will now move forward as the team’s starter at the position. In a corresponding move, the Bills cut bait with former P Brad Robbins, who finished as the worst punter in the league in terms of EPA in Week 1.
Robbins had been with the Bills throughout training camp, initially beating out Jake Camarda on the basis of his spring performance.
Johnston was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in August after appearing in one game with the team during the 2024 season. He recorded two punts for an average of 37.5 net yards per punt in his brief stint in Pittsburgh. He is an eight-year pro who has averaged 42.2 net yards per punt throughout his career, which has included stops in Philadelphia and Houston.
Along with hosting a punting competition of sorts, the Bills hosted Buffalo State University long snapper Cole Jenkins for a workout. It’s unclear if an injury popped up with starting LS Reid Ferguson, leading to Jenkins working out on Tuesday. But there will be more clarity provided when the team returns to the practice field on Wednesday. Jenkins’ presence during the workout was likely an effort to manage Ferguson’s workload with three punters being brought in to compete on Tuesday.
In addition to the signing of Johnston, the Bills also signed kicker Matt Prater to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, creating an open spot on their practice squad that has yet to be filled, which led the team to work out three defensive linemen and three defensive backs.
After allowing the Baltimore Ravens to rush for 238 yards in Week 1, the Bills brought in defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, DT Phidarian Mathis and defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie. Agim was a 2020 third-round pick, Mathis was a 2022 second-round pick, and Ritzie was left undrafted in this year’s draft.
Buffalo’s pass defense also wasn’t up to snuff against Baltimore, allowing Jackson to complete 14 of 19 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps in response to that porous effort, the Bills welcomed Shemar Bartholomew, Andrew Booth and Damarion Williams to Buffalo for a workout. Booth was a 2022 second-round pick, while Williams was selected in the fourth round of the same draft. Batholomew was undrafted in 2024.
The Bills did not sign any of the defensive players they brought in on Tuesday. Buffalo takes on the New York Jets in Week 2, a game scheduled for 1 p.m. on September 14 at MetLife Stadium.
