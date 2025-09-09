Buffalo Bills force their way to the top of SI.com NFL power rankings
Overcoming a 15-point deficit impresses everyone other than Dave Portnoy, who seems to think the Buffalo Bills win in Week 1 was a “fluke.”
To the rest of us, it showed the determination that this franchise has. No matter the score, they're going to continue fighting until the very last second. That was the sentiment shared by reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, who pointed out the fans who left early missed out on all the fun.
RELATED: Josh Allen breaks traditional grading scale in Bills Week 1 win
That “never say die” spirit is why SI.com's Connor Orr believes the Bills are the best team in the league right now. In his latest NFL power rankings, he has Buffalo at No. 1 overall, saying their final home opener at Highmark Stadium felt like the perfect start to a storybook season.
”While the NFL rarely conforms to the narratives we all conjure in our heads, how is the final home opener of that beloved old stadium housing an absolute epic not the precursor to a starlit season that ends with a curse-erasing Super Bowl?” Orr wrote.
“Josh Allen throwing for almost 300 yards in the fourth quarter—more than all but eight of the week’s starting quarterbacks threw through four quarters—is so incredibly hard to fathom in the modern NFL.”
There's a long way to go before the Super Bowl, but the Bills proved this weekend that they're capable of winning in any situation.
