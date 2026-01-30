Former NFL QB raves Bills' addition of Pete Carmichael 'fantastic hire'

Now that the dust has settled, the Buffalo Bills have found their offensive coordinator. And there are lots of people who are bullish on the hire.

Pete Carmichael has spent the last two seasons as the Denver Broncos' senior offensive assistant, but he served as the New Orleans Saints' OC from 2009 to 2023. This brings on a reunion for him and new Bills' head coach Joe Brady, who served as a New Orleans offensive assistant in 2017 and 2018.

One player who played in that Saints' offense was Chase Daniel. The longtime backup QB shared his thoughts about the hire and how beneficial it could be for Buffalo.

I was with Joe Brady & Pete Carmichael in 2017 in the QB room….this is a fantastic hire.



Expect a lot of Sean Payton influence in Bills offense…under center big play action to add to Josh Allen’s game. https://t.co/JVVqeIM9Mz — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 30, 2026

"This is a fantastic hire," said Daniel, who is an NFL and college football analyst for ESPN. Expect a lot of Sean Payton influence in [the Bills'] offense."

It's one thing to hear praise coming from someone on the outside. But it's another coming from a player, especially one who was in the QB room like Daniel.

There's no denying how "QB-friendly" Carmichael's offense has been. The Saints finished as a Top 10 scoring offense on 12 occasions with him at the helm in NOLA. The Saints were also a Top 10 unit in terms of offensive yardage 11 times, too, as Drew Brees led an attack that helped him litter the NFL passing leaderboards and record book.

He also helped Denver's revamp under Sean Payton, which was spearheaded by strong play from QB Bo Nix in his first two NFL seasons.

Next up for Buffalo is defensive coordinator. And if the Bills are able to land a strong DC, Brady may have the right veteran leadership on his staff too help Buffalo get over its Super Bowl hump.