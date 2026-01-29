Four defensive coordinator fits for Bills with Bobby Babich gone

With the Buffalo Bills allowing defensive coordinator Bobby Babich to depart for Green Bay, the team finds itself searching for a new coordinator much like it needed a head coach when it fired Sean McDermott.

Buffalo's defense has allowed an average of 33.2 points per game over its last six playoff losses and its struggles against the run have been a recurring concern. However, bright spots in the secondary make this position appealing for potential candidates.

Unlike the offensive coordinator situation, continuity does not appear to be a priority in this search. Either way, four candidates stand out as strong fits for this role.

Jim Schwartz

Jim Schwartz

Schwartz, the Bills' defensive coordinator in 2014 when Buffalo led the NFL with 54 sacks, is unhappy with his current situation in Cleveland. The Browns hired Todd Monken as head coach on Wednesday and Schwartz has said he wants out, including bidding farewell to members of the coaching staff.

A former head coach and longtime defensive mastermind, Schwartz coached Myles Garrett during a season in which Garrett broke the NFL's single-season sack record in 2025. Schwartz also earned the 2023 Assistant Coach of the Year award and has 30 years of NFL coaching experience.

Schwartz, 59, remains under contract with Cleveland, but his future with the Browns appears uncertain.

Jim Leonhard

Jim Leonhard

Leonhard, who spent two stints as a safety with the Bills during his playing career, served as the defensive pass game coordinator for the past two seasons and was an assistant head coach this past season.

Under his guidance, Patrick Surtain II won the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award. Christian Benford, one of the NFL's most underrated cornerbacks, could benefit similarly if Leonhard were to take over in Buffalo.

Leonhard, 43, played 10 seasons in the NFL and would bring both playing and coaching experience to the role.

Raheem Morris

Raheem Morris

Recently dismissed as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons after two seasons, Morris is believed to be a candidate of interest for the Bills, like Schwartz.

Before Atlanta, Morris served as the Rams' defensive coordinator for three seasons and previously spent three seasons as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His time in Los Angeles coincided with Aaron Donald's dominance, though Morris's defensive resume extends beyond that period.

Morris, 49, is a two-time Super Bowl champion and would bring 24 years of NFL coaching experience if hired.

Jahmile Addae

Jahmile Addae

Addae was hired as Buffalo's cornerbacks coach in 2024 after spending 17 seasons in the collegiate ranks. His most notable work may have come this past season.

Tre'Davious White, who returned to Buffalo on a one-year contract in 2025 after multiple injury-plagued seasons, rebounded under Addae's guidance. White played all but one game and delivered his best year since his Pro Bowl season in 2020.

While an in-house hire may be unexpected following Babich's departure under a new head coach, Addae, 41, would be a logical internal option.

The Bills' defensive coordinator opening presents a significant opportunity. With an MVP quarterback in place, the expectations will be high, but the role offers the chance to make an immediate and lasting impact.

