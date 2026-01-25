Sources say Bills interested in surprise coaching candidate on staff in 'some way'

The Buffalo Bills turned the NFL world on its head by interviewing him for the chance to be their next head coach. But the Bills seem interested in him being a part of their organization, regardless of what his role is.

The Sporting News NFL writer Jarrett Bailey shared on X that Buffalo may have interviewed Rivers for its head-coaching vacancy, but that the Bills may still be interested in him on their coaching staff in "some way."

"He and Josh Allen have a tremendous relationship," said Bailey on Rivers, who has yet to coach at the NFL level. "And as far as seeing the game goes, few are better than Rivers."



MORE: Former Chargers' teammates implore Bills to hire Philip Rivers for Josh Allen's sake

The Associated Press Buffalo sports writer John Wawrow also confirmed the report with an X post.

Rivers may not have coached in the NFL yet, but he has been the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School's football team since 2021, winning his first league title in 2025. The Alabama native also carries 17 years of NFL playing experience with the Chargers and Colts under his belt.

He even made a brief cameo in 2025, coming out of retirement for Indianapolis and making three starts while the Colts' QB room was dealing with injuries.

MORE: Forgotten ex-head coach with Super Bowl ring offers unique fit for Buffalo Bills

While it may be exciting to see a potential future Hall of Fame player like Rivers vying to become your head coach, Bills Mafia may be more interested in just becoming a coach on the staff. Having no NFL coaching experience matters, and being so close to Allen as the HC may be a little too rich in his first role on this side of pro football.

Rivers is a wealth of knowledge, though. So, it makes sense why Buffalo just wants an NFL mind like his a part of their coaching staff in its next era.

Former Indianapolis Colts' quarterback Philip Rivers (17) | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —