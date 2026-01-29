Fired former AFC South head coach emerges as potential Bills’ defensive coordinator

The Buffalo Bills are entering a new era with Joe Brady at the helm. But who will he look to in leading his defense?

The news that Bobby Babich would be leaving the Bills to become a defensive pass game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers Wednesday leaves Buffalo without a DC.

And while strong contenders like Broncos’ defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard or former Bills’ and current Browns’ DC Jim Schwartz have been mentioned as possible candidates, a former head coach has also entered the mix. The Sporting News NFL writer Jarrett Bailey confirmed that Buffalo has entertained the idea of bringing in Raheem Morris as its next DC.

On top of Jim Leonhard, I’m told the Bills have interest in former Atlanta Falcons HC Raheem Morris and Cleveland Browns DC Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator position.



Schwartz was the Bills defensive coordinator in 2014. He is still under contract with the Browns. pic.twitter.com/24ghOMv3dJ — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) January 28, 2026

While Morris may be known for his struggles as a head coach with the Buccaneers and the Falcons — he was fired from the franchise this month after three seasons at the helm — he is a well-established NFL DC. After cutting his teeth as an assistant for Tampa Bay’s 2002 championship team and in Washington, he would go on to become DC of the Falcons in 2020, followed by the Rams, from 2021 to 2023.

Morris was instrumental in leading Los Angeles’ defense as it went on to win Super Bowl LVI. He should also be familiar to Bills Mafia for upsetting Buffalo on Monday Night Football back in October.

The potential of adding a veteran DC like Morris could be highly beneficial for Brady. Having a former HC as your DC could help a young HC, as Brady embarks on his first gig as the head guy in the NFL.

Additionally, Morris also has experience coaching offense, serving as Atlanta’s assistant head coach and wide receivers coach during Matt Ryan’s MVP season in 2016.

There’s nothing imminent as far as Morris becoming the Bills’ next DC. But if he is to take on the role, he could be a huge addition to kick off the Brady era in Buffalo.

Former Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

