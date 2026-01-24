Former divisional rival spurns Bills in head coaching search
In an odd turn of events, it looks like the Buffalo Bills and Mike McDaniel are not going to be joining forces after being AFC East rivals.
The Bills brass flew to Florida to interview the former Miami Dolphins head coach, McDaniel, and a litany of other candidates for their head coaching vacancy. But, according to several sources, McDaniel pulled out of the interview, leaving Buffalo with three interviews left this weekend with Anthony Weaver, Anthony Lynn and Grant Udinski.
This isn't the first time McDaniel has done this in this process. He was being considered for the Browns' head coaching role, too, but ultimately pulled out of the interview process. But he is still in the running for the Raiders' head gig, making his decision to not interview with the Bills fairly telling.
The move may be one where Buffalo dodged a bullet. Lauded for his innovative offense and run schemes, McDaniel's tenure as a head coach with the Dolphins did not produce that much success. In four seasons as head coach, McDaniel went 35-35, including the playoffs, where he went 0-2 in two appearances.
The news may be well received by a contingent of Bills Mafia, too. McDaniel is regarded as an offensive guru, but was only able to have moments of success with a core built around Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane and Tua Tagovailoa.
Ultimately, this may all be for naught for McDaniel, who did sign on to become the Chargers' offensive coordinator this week. But he was scheduled to interview with Buffalo and did not honor it. This adds to an already weird dynamic that the former Miami coach has with the Bills and their fan base.
