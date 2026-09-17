Bills' New Coaching Staff Shifts Organizational Approach to Thursday Night Football

Pete Carmichael has coached a few Thursday games since taking over as New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator in 2009.

While the NFL schedule-makers did the Buffalo Bills no favor by matching them up against a formidable Detroit Lions' team on a short week, the new coaching staff has put a plan in place to maximize Thursday night's outcome.

"The plan, obviously, always at the beginning is get as much rest and recovery as they can today," said Carmichael, who is in his first season as Bills' offensive coordinator, on Monday. "Then, doubling up the next two days for Tuesday would be like a Wednesday and a Thursday. A Wednesday would be like a Friday, Saturday. Again, rest and recovery is the most important thing early."

Bills new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael heads for the next set of drills during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After returning from their September 13 road win over the Houston Texans on Sunday night, the Bills did not practice at all on Monday. The off-day even gave starting left tackle Dion Dawkins the chance to support his fiancée at an event in New York City, per his interview on WGR.

This approach is a slight departure from what Buffalo did for its early-season Thursday night game under ex-head coach Sean McDermott in 2025. The Bills held practice, albeit walkthroughs on Monday and Wednesday, on all three days of the short week last year.

In general, the Bills have allowed more time for rest and recovery since offensive coordinator Joe Brady took over as head coach. Tight end Dalton Kincaid, who played through a knee injury for the entirety of the 2025 schedule, endorsed the training camp practice schedule back in early August.

"I think the schedule we have in place right now has been really good for me and for everyone on the team," said Kincaid.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preparing players for Thursday Night Football

The Bills, who certainly hold an advantage over the Lions by not having to travel, held a lighter-than-usual practice at Highmark Stadium on Tuesday followed by a Wednesday walkthrough.

Brady recognized that both teams are facing similar challenges due to the short week. He also suggested that a Thursday game can be a little easier to handle for players, physically speaking, when it comes early in the season.

"I think every Thursday night game is a little different depending on where you are in the season. Sometimes, you have a lot of time on task, some plays that you can just carry over," said Brady. "The most important thing is getting our guys as fresh as we can going into Thursday. A lot of guys in a normal season, their bodies start feeling good come Thursday."

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs onto the field before the Thursday night game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills have more short weeks ahead

Although it's helpful they're both at home, the Bills have two Thursday night games on their schedule this season. Additionally, they must visit the Denver Broncos on a short week for a Christmas Day special.

After hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 22, Buffalo welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs for a Thanksgiving night game on November 26.

Traveling twice in six days, the Bills visit the Chicago Bears for a Saturday night game on December 19 before the December 25 trip to Denver.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian reaches in on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks who has the ball and whose knee is on the ground during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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