Buffalo Bills' Final Week 2 Injury Report: Three Cleared, Three Questionable for Thursday

The Buffalo Bills may be without two defensive starters when they host the Detroit Lions for the Highmark Stadium opener on the September 17 edition of Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.

Starting safety Cole Bishop and first-team defensive lineman TJ Sanders are officially listed as questionable to play on the Bills' final Week 2 injury report.

Both Bishop and Sanders practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday, but those are only estimations being that it was a walkthrough session. Running back Ty Johnson is also listed as questionable following three straight days of limited participation.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Collin Wright (37) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) defends during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, starting inside linebacker Terrel Bernard, starting outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and second-string nickel cornerback Jordan Hancock have all been cleared for Thursday's historic meeting with the Lions.

Bernard, who was limited in practice all three days, banged up his calf during the September 13 road win over the Houston Texans, but it did not cause the co-captain to miss a single snap. Chubb is dealing with a thumb issue after playing nearly 80 percent of snaps in his Bills' debut. Hancock is a holdover from the Week 1 injury report. Carrying a questionable tag heading into last Sunday, he was active and proceeded to play 23 special teams reps.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) acknowledges fans as he walks off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Details on Bills' three questionable players

Bishop aggravated knee/groin issues late in the second quarter against the Texans, but he returned for the start of the second half. Despite getting nicked up, the 2024 second-round safety was on the field for 72 of 79 defensive reps during the 36-31 victory.

With Bishop limited in practice on back-to-back days, the Bills may opt to play it safe on the short week and sit him for the game. It's worth noting that Bishop had a surgical procedure on his knee this past offseason.

Sanders popped up with a knee injury during practice last week. He was questionable to face the Texans, but Buffalo made him inactive on gameday. After not participating on Tuesday in Highmark Stadium, Sanders was upgraded to a limited participation estimation for Wednesday's walkthrough.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) runs from pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle TJ. Sanders (98) and defensive end AJ. Epenesa (57) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landon Jackson started in place of Sanders on Sunday. He played 37 percent of defensive snaps as the Bills changed their frontline looks often throughout the game.

Johnson was also inactive during the season opener with practice squad running back Frank Gore Jr. being called up to take his place. Pulling his hamstring on August 8, Johnson did not log an official practice until Friday, September 11.

Johnson's last appearance was in the 2025 regular season finale against the New York Jets. He recorded a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the win. During Buffalo's 48-42 road win over the Lions in 2024, the third-down back made five receptions for 114 yards.

Dec 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) is tackled by Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during the first quarter at Ford Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bills' Week 2 Injury Report

WEDNESDAY

ILB Terrel Bernard (calf) — LP

(Game: - )



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP

(Game: - )



DB Jordan Hancock (quad) — FP

(Game: - )



S Cole Bishop (knee/groin) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



DL TJ Sanders (knee/illness) — LP

(Game: Questionable)

TUESDAY

ILB Terrel Bernard (calf) — LP



S Cole Bishop (knee/groin) — LP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



DB Jordan Hancock (quad) — FP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP



DL TJ Sanders (knee/illness) — DNP

MONDAY

ILB Terrel Bernard (calf) — LP



S Cole Bishop (knee/groin) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



DB Jordan Hancock (quad) — FP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP



DL TJ Sanders (knee) — LP

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