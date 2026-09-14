NFL Schedule-Makers Make It Difficult for Bills to Enjoy Joe Brady's First Win

There's no Victory Monday for the Buffalo Bills this week.

It's right back to work after returning from the September 13 season-opening road win over the Houston Texans.

"I think it's 1-0, and we got a game Thursday night, and we gotta be ready for that one, too," said franchise quarterback Josh Allen after passing for two touchdowns and rushing for two, too.

In just about 100 hours from the conclusion of the thrilling 36-31 victory that doubled as Joe Brady's head coaching debut, the Bills will host the Detroit Lions in Highmark Stadium's inaugural game on Thursday Night Football.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Ja'mori Maclin gets a greeting from quarterback Josh Allen who was watching the team warm up with head coach Joe Brady before the team’s preseason game against the Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We got a short week," said Brady. "After the first win you don't get much time to think about it because Detroit will happen really quick."

The Bills played an early-season Thursday night game each of the last two Septembers when Brady was offensive coordinator. In 2024, they traveled to the Miami Dolphins for a Week 2 Thursday game. Last year, the Dolphins visited Orchard Park on Thursday in Week 3.

In addition to welcoming a formidable foe on short rest, this Prime Video TNF opener is much more than an average Week 2 primetime affair. The normal game day buzz could each unprecedented levels with Buffalo officially lifting the lid off its $2.2 billion stadium.

Fans reach down towards the players as the Bills take then field for their preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills' demanding primetime schedule

The Bills will play two Thursday night games this season, albeit both at home.

After hosting the Dolphins on Sunday, November 22, Buffalo welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs former days later on Thanksgiving night.

The Bills will miss Christmas Day with their families as well. Buffalo visits the Chicago Bears for a Saturday night game on December 19 before heading west again for a Netflix special against the Denver Broncos on December 25.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Karene Reid (47) during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills need to quickly clean up mistakes

Simply put, if the Bills want to succeed against the hi-octane Lions, who outlasted the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, they'll need to run the ball more effectively while improving their run defense, too.

“That was not a clean game," said Brady. "Offensively, think about how we started the game, then we have a critical three-and-out. So offense, defense, special teams, there's a lot of stuff that's gonna show up on the tape, and we're gonna have to clean up quickly."

The Bills totaled 86 yards and only five first downs on the ground with reigning rushing champion James Cook limited to 57 yards on 13 carries. On the other side, Houston rushed for 124 yards and 10 first downs.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) attempts to strip the ball away from Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's also worth noting that Buffalo was penalized for 12 men in the offensive huddle while preparing to go for a 4th-and-1 on the opening possession. Defensively, the Bills took a timeout late in the game to prevent being flagged for too many men on the field.

"We don't have a long turnaround. And so the mistakes that showed up today can't show up in four days," said Brady. "So it's gonna be an important week, and we just got to get our minds and bodies ready to rock to do whatever we got to do to go 1-0."

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