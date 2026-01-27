Will Bobby Babich stay with Buffalo Bills after Joe Brady hire?

The Buffalo Bills promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach on Tuesday morning, a move that will have ripple effects throughout the rest of the coaching staff.

This impact begins with defensive coordinator Bobby Babich, whose unit once again failed late in the playoffs, raising questions about his future. Still, Brady's hiring suggests continuity may be a priority for the organization moving forward.

What does Joe Brady's hiring mean for Bobby Babich?

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, left, and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich talk before the start of the final training camp session. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TRENDING: Buffalo Bills address obvious need in early Mel Kiper 2026 mock draft

Buffalo's decision to choose an in-house option points to a preference for retaining as many of the staff assembled under Sean McDermott as possible, even with the departures of Chris Tabor and Aaron Kromer. Babich appears to be no exception.

Despite the late-game issues, Babich's defense performed well statistically during the regular season, allowing the seventh-fewest yards per game and the 12th-fewest points per game. The unit also helped overcome questionable late-game decisions by McDermott in the wild-card win in Jacksonville.

Had the Bills hired a coach outside the organization, such as Davis Webb or Nathan Scheelhaase, Babich's position would likely have been in jeopardy, with a new head coach bringing in his own defensive staff.

What would Babich's return mean for Bills' defense?

Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich shares a laugh with linebacker Terrel Bernard during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Who is promoted Bills' head coach Joe Brady? How long has 36-year-old been in NFL?

If Babich remains in place, continuity and familiarity would be emphasized, similar to the role Brady's relationship with quarterback Josh Allen played in the head coach decision. That stability could influence pending free agents to remain with the team.

Joey Bosa, Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson are among the defensive veterans Buffalo may want to retain, though the team's salary-cap situation could complicate things.

Babich's potential return to Buffalo may not sit well with all Bills fans, but the organization appears comfortable with the direction of its current staff, as evidenced by Brady's promotion. Whether that continuity leads to better postseason results remains to be seen.

Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich calls out to units as they run onto the side practice field during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —