Once a hot commodity when it came to potential head coach openings, Joe Brady’s name is starting to heat up again with the Buffalo Bills on the cusp of a playoff run.

After the firing of John Harbuagh, which came following his 18 seasons at the helm, the Baltimore Ravens have requested to interview the Bills' offensive coordinator for their opening at head coach, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Past credentials

Brady made his name as LSU’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach during its 2019 National Championship season before making the move to the NFL, where he served as the Carolina Panthers' OC beginning in 2020 until his firing midway through the following season. He then took over as Buffalo’s quarterbacks coach in 2022 before being elevated to offensive coordinator once Ken Dorsey was ousted midway through the 2023 season. In his first full year as OC in 2024, Brady guided the Bills, and specifically quarterback Josh Allen, to incredible marks.

Buffalo finished the ’24 campaign second in the NFL in points per game (30.9) and inside the top 10 in yards per game (359.1). Additionally, Allen earned the MVP award following the Bills’ remarkable run, racking up 3,731 yards passing to go with 28 touchdowns against only six interceptions. He added 531 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns rushing during his historic season.

The #Ravens have requested to interview #Bills OC Joe Brady for their head coach position, source said. He can interview after Buffalo plays. pic.twitter.com/OsRzfjeB6a — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2026

This season

Despite having one of the worst wide receiver corps in the league in 2025, Brady has helped the Bills maintain their offensive viability. Buffalo finished the regular season fourth in both yards per game (376.3) and points per game 28.3. Allen remained in the running for a second consecutive MVP award until he was outlasted over the final few weeks of the season, during which he dealt with a foot injury. Additionally, running back James Cook took home the NFL rushing title this season.

Brady will be eligible to interview for the job after the Bills’ Wild-Card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. If he takes the Ravens job, it would be the first-ever head coaching opportunity for the 36-year-old head coach.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady watches a drill during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

