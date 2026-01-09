Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars Wild Card weekend expert pick roundup
The Buffalo Bills are on the road for the first round of the NFL playoffs as they face the AFC South winners, the Jacksonville Jaguars, during Wild Card weekend.
Buffalo is a slight underdog in this one, with the Jaguars coming in on a hot streak and 13-4 overall record. Trevor Lawrence is playing excellent football right now and Liam Cohen has the offense humming.
MORE: John Harbuagh could be hired as Buffalo Bills' next head coach, writes NFL insider
That said, the Bills have the reigning MVP under center in Josh Allen. He's been phenomenal throughout his career in the postseason, which gives Buffalo plenty of confidence. Let's check out some of the expert picks for this weekend to see if they believe Allen and company can pull off the upset.
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri: Jaguars 28, Bills 24
Brooke Cersosimo: Jaguars 32, Bills 30
Dan Parr: Jaguars 28, Bills 27
Gennaro Filice: Jaguars 28, Bills 24
Tom Blair: Jaguars 27, Bills 24
Brooke Cersosimo picked the Jaguars because they're the hottest team in the NFL with eight consecutive wins. They've also proven themselves against playoff contenders. That said, she believes Josh Allen is the one person who gives Buffalo a chance.
"Right now, the Jaguars are the better team. However, this game could completely tilt on its head because of one person: Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He's simply the best player at the most important position in this year's playoff field, with a 25:4 TD-to-INT ratio in 13 career postseason contests and an average of 311 total yards per game."
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Jaguars 24, Bills 21
Chris Simms: Jaguars 34, Bills 24
ESPN
Matt Bowen: Bills
Mike Clay: Jaguars
Jeremy Fowler: Bills
Dan Graziano: Jaguars
Kalyn Kahler: Jaguars
Pamela Maldonado: Jaguars
Eric Moody: Jaguars
Jordan Reid: Jaguars
Lindsey Thiry: Bills
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Jaguars
Jared Dubin: Bills
Ryan Wilson: Jaguars
John Breech: Jaguars
Tyler Sullivan: Jaguars
Dave Richard: Bills
Jamey Eisenberg: Bills
USA Today
Jordan Mendoza: Jaguars
Tyler Dragon: Jaguars
Blake Schuster: Jaguars
Jon Hoefling: Jaguars
Lorenzo Reyes: Jaguars
Christopher Bumbaca: Jaguars
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.