Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars Wild Card weekend expert pick roundup

The Buffalo Bills are on the road for the first round of the NFL playoffs as they face the AFC South winners, the Jacksonville Jaguars, during Wild Card weekend.

Buffalo is a slight underdog in this one, with the Jaguars coming in on a hot streak and 13-4 overall record. Trevor Lawrence is playing excellent football right now and Liam Cohen has the offense humming.

MORE: John Harbuagh could be hired as Buffalo Bills' next head coach, writes NFL insider

That said, the Bills have the reigning MVP under center in Josh Allen. He's been phenomenal throughout his career in the postseason, which gives Buffalo plenty of confidence. Let's check out some of the expert picks for this weekend to see if they believe Allen and company can pull off the upset.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaves the field after the first play against the Jets at home in Highmark Stadium. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ali Bhanpuri: Jaguars 28, Bills 24

Brooke Cersosimo: Jaguars 32, Bills 30

Dan Parr: Jaguars 28, Bills 27

Gennaro Filice: Jaguars 28, Bills 24

Tom Blair: Jaguars 27, Bills 24

Brooke Cersosimo picked the Jaguars because they're the hottest team in the NFL with eight consecutive wins. They've also proven themselves against playoff contenders. That said, she believes Josh Allen is the one person who gives Buffalo a chance.

"Right now, the Jaguars are the better team. However, this game could completely tilt on its head because of one person: Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He's simply the best player at the most important position in this year's playoff field, with a 25:4 TD-to-INT ratio in 13 career postseason contests and an average of 311 total yards per game."

Jaxson de Ville takes a leap from the lifeguard stand into one of the pools | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mike Florio: Jaguars 24, Bills 21

Chris Simms: Jaguars 34, Bills 24

Bills running back James Cook III runs onto the field during player introductions. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Bowen: Bills

Mike Clay: Jaguars

Jeremy Fowler: Bills

Dan Graziano: Jaguars

Kalyn Kahler: Jaguars

Pamela Maldonado: Jaguars

Eric Moody: Jaguars

Jordan Reid: Jaguars

Lindsey Thiry: Bills

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson jumps into the fans and sits with them after the game | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pete Prisco: Jaguars

Jared Dubin: Bills

Ryan Wilson: Jaguars

John Breech: Jaguars

Tyler Sullivan: Jaguars

Dave Richard: Bills

Jamey Eisenberg: Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws the ball against the Buffalo Bills. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Jordan Mendoza: Jaguars

Tyler Dragon: Jaguars

Blake Schuster: Jaguars

Jon Hoefling: Jaguars

Lorenzo Reyes: Jaguars

Christopher Bumbaca: Jaguars

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —