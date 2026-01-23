Bills meeting with fired AFC East rival in search to replace Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills have added recently-fired Miami Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel to their growing list of candidate interviews.
Prior to McDaniel's addition, the Bills completed three interviews with three more scheduled. The former AFC East rival is the seventh candidate to earn a sit-down with Bills' brass as they look for Sean McDermott's replacement.
McDaniel has an agreement to become the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator should he not win the Buffalo sweepstakes.
On Friday morning, Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer revealed that the Bills have a meeting with McDaniel on their January 23 agenda.
In four seasons against Buffalo, McDaniel's Dolphins went 2-7 overall, including a 2022 playoff loss. He went 35-33 in the regular season and 0-2 in the postseason.
Prior to landing the Miami job, McDaniel was the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 following a four-year stint as the team's run game coordinator.
'CEO job' vibes?
Whether it's wearing capri pants to practice, or the tendency to meaninglessly ramble in front of a microphone, McDaniel doesn't exactly ooze seriousness or professionalism. His seeming lack of command with the Dolphins may prevent him from securing another head coaching gig in the immediate future.
"This is a bigger job than just a play caller and a schemer. I think we've seen, where guys have been excellent play callers, but they got to the head coach seat and they couldn't handle the adversity, the conflict management, all the things that, it's a CEO job. It really is," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.
While McDaniel's offensive smarts are off the charts, it's unlikely he'll be able to exhibit the "CEO" type that the Bills are pursuing. He essentially presided over a two-year-long meltdown in Miami, going from the cusp of a division title in 2023 to back-to-back losing seasons.
QB management
The handling, or mishandling (depending upon one's perspective), of Tua Tagovailoa can be viewed as an indictment of McDaniel's leadership abilities.
While McDaniel was able to create a scheme that maximized Tagovailoa's strengths as a passer, the quarterback regressed over the years. The coach finally benched the franchise quarterback this past December after the Dolphins fell out of playoff contention.
