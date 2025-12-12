Josh Allen outpacing some of the greatest QBs ever in one major area

In Week 14, the Buffalo Bills improved to 9-4 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in a high-scoring game. In a showdown between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, it was Allen who came out on top.

Allen finished with 251 yards passing and three touchdown passes. He added 78 yards, which included a 40-yard touchdown and a clutch run at the end of the game to seal the victory.

MORE: Patriots' latest injury development bodes well for Bills' offensive line in Week 15

His performance earned him the Week 14 AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. That's significant since it was the 18th time he's done so, and he's now earning that award at a higher rate than any other quarterback to play the game.

Josh Allen wins his 18th AP player of the week award. He wins that award in 14.5% of all games he plays. Highest rate in NFL history by a mile.



1. Allen – 14.5% 🐐

2. Rodgers – 10.7%

3. Marino – 9.6%

4. Elway – 9.0%

5. Favre – 8.0%

6. Brady – 8.0%

7. Manning – 7.0% pic.twitter.com/keHeHOBNkz — 7️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ TJ (@TJDMCR) December 10, 2025

Allen, who is the reigning NFL MVP, has earned the Player of the Week distinction three times this year. In addition to this past weekend, Allen took home the honor following their Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens and again in Week 11 when they knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Josh Allen gives the Bills a chance to win every week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Allen has given Buffalo a reason to believe they can contend with any team. With him as the starter, they're 85-38 in the regular season.

The Bills haven't made it back to the Super Bowl under Allen, but it feels like a matter of time until that happens. One thing that's for sure, they're never out of the game as long as he's under center, which is why he continues to take home so many individual honors.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —