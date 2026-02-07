How the Bills' 2025 Free Agency Class Has Aged One Year Later

In roughly one month, the Buffalo Bills and the rest of the NFL will be ready to start the free agency period.

The Bills have multiple needs, with wide receiver and secondary standing out as their biggest weaknesses. Before addressing those holes, they have to find a way to create cap space, something general manager Brandon Beane has done well in the past.

While they should be able to find some wiggle room, the question is whether or not they can make the right moves in free agency. To best answer that question, let's see how the 2025 free agency class looks one year later.

Michael Hoecht, DT

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht during 2025 training camp. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Contract signed: 3 years, $21 million, $13.43 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Michael Hoecht started the season suspended due to a PED violation. He missed the first six games, but made an immediate impact with two sacks in two games. He tore his Achilles tendon in his second game, however, ending his season prematurely.

Road ahead: Hoecht suffered his injury in Week 9, so there's a chance he could be back to start the season. If so, he should be a valuable part of the rotation on their defensive line.

Larry Ogunjobi, DT

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi tackles New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $6.7 million, $5.4 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Like Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for six games due to a PED violation. Unlike Hoecht, he didn't stand out when he returned to action. Ogunjobi had just 19 tackles and no sacks in 10 games.

Road ahead: After one disappointing season, it appears Ogunjobi won't be back in Buffalo.

Shaq Thompson, LB

Buffalo Bills LB Shaq Thompson intercepts the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.255 million, no guarantees.

2025 performance: Sean McDermott had ties to Shaq Thompson dating back to their time in Carolina together. Following two injury-shortened seasons, Thompson signed with Buffalo, looking to prove he had something left in the gas tank. He did that and then some.

Thompson had 56 tackles and one sack in the regular season. He then recorded 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception in two playoff games.

Road ahead: Thompson's ties to McDermott would have made it more likely he would return if the head coach hadn't been fired. That said, it wouldn't be a bad idea to bring him back for another season.

Elijah Moore, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore runs with the ball against the New York Jets. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $2.5 million, $2.5 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Talent has never been an issue for Elijah Moore, but he has never found any consistency. He also had issues with his coaching staff during his tenure with the Jets.

Both of those concerns popped up in Buffalo, with Moore being released in November after gaining 136 yards from scrimmage in nine games.

Road ahead: Moore signed with the Denver Broncos after being released, but he could be running out of chances.

Jordan Poyer, S

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer reacts to a tackle during first-half action at Highmark Stadium. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.255 million, no guarantees.

2025 performance: Injuries depleted the Buffalo secondary, leading to a reunion with Jordan Poyer, who spent 2024 with the Miami Dolphins. The veteran safety signed a minimum deal, but his performance far exceeded his pay. Poyer played in 10 games with nine starts and had 70 tackles, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and one interception.

Road ahead: Poyer turns 35 in April, but was still playing well enough to star. Buffalo has a new defensive coordinator and needs to get younger at the position. That said, Poyer could be an option if they fail to land anyone in the NFL draft or free agency.

Joshua Palmer, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 3 years, $29 million, $18 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: In need of depth at wide receiver, the Bills added Joshua Palmer, who spent the previous four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Palmer flashed potential with Los Angeles, but he was a non-factor in Buffalo.

He had career lows in receptions (22), receiving yardage (303), and no touchdowns for the first time in his career.

Road ahead: Palmer's contract makes it hard to move on this offseason. Releasing him in 2026 would result in an $11 million dead cap hit, so he will get another chance to prove he can contribute.

Tre'Davious White, CB

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White celebrates the game-deciding interception against Jacksonville. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 years, $3 million, $2.2 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Tre'Davious White was Buffalo's first-round pick in 2017 out of LSU, and developed into a legit No. 1 cornerback. He spent seven years with the Bills, leaving in 2024 after battling injuries for multiple years.

He struggled while playing for two teams, but returned to Buffalo in 2025 and found the fountain of youth. He was one of the team's most consistent cornerbacks and had arguably his best game in the Wild Card win over the Jaguars.

Road ahead: White was a steal at $3 million and it would be great to re-sign him, even if the Bills have to give him a raise. Given his love for the city and the franchise, it seems likely the two sides find common ground.

Joey Bosa, EDGE

Buffalo Bills DE Joey Bosa turns towards the fumble that DaQuan Jones caused after sacking Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $12.61 million, $12 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: The Bills released Von Miller ahead of the 2025 season and turned to Joey Bosa. The former Chargers' first-round pick offered elite talent as a pass rusher, but Buffalo had to monitor his snaps due to durability concerns.

In 15 games, Bosa had 29 tackles, five sacks, and a league-leading five forced fumbles. In the playoffs, he had just three tackles and no sacks. He flashed plenty of times, but wasn't as consistent a force as the Bills needed.

Road ahead: It would be surprising to see the Bills bring Bosa back in 2026. It would make more sense for Buffalo to find a younger option to play across from Greg Rousseau.

