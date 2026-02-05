Bills' Dalton Kincaid shows off valuable position flexibility during Pro Bowl start

Dalton Kincaid looked like a natural snapping the ball during the Pro Bowl Games.

Starting for the AFC in Tuesday night's flag football all-star exhibition, the Buffalo Bills' tight end performed his best Connor McGovern impersonation. Kincaid handled center duties during the 7-on-7 non-contact competition.

Coincidentally, the Bills could potentially lose their starting center this offseason as McGovern presumably tests the free-agent waters. Despite his Pro Bowl display, however, Kincaid probably won't be the one sliding in if a replacement is needed.

Instead, results suggest Kincaid is best suited as a dynamic receiving target. The 26-year-old accounted for a 149.2 passer rating when targeted this past season — a mark that led all NFL tight ends (per Next Gen Stats).

Pro Bowl T̶i̶g̶h̶t̶ E̶n̶d̶ Center @_DaltonKincaid, ladies and gentlemen!



📺: Pro Bowl Games on ESPN pic.twitter.com/MjjhVNryYB — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 4, 2026

Kincaid at Pro Bowl

Making his first career all-star appearance, Kincaid started alongside Indianapolis Colts' rookie tight end Tyler Warren. Bills' running back James Cook was also in the AFC's starting lineup.

MORE: Soon-to-be father Josh Allen 'still sick to my stomach' on how it ended for Bills

"Spend some time with friends and family. James [Cook] will be there, Dion [Dawkins] will be there. Have my family out there to kind of experience that, and spend some more time with them just because the season is long," said Kincaid when asked about his Pro Bowl plans shortly after the Bills introduced Joe Brady as the new head coach.

Kincaid earned one target as a receiver during the all-star showcase, making one 21-yard catch.

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Productive despite PCL tear

It came to light that Kincaid played the 2025 season through a torn PCL as the Bills managed his reps to ensure his availability down the stretch.

As it turns out, Kincaid will not need surgery as he heads into Year 4 as a pro. Meanwhile, the tight end proved uber valuable this past season with a club decision looming on the 2023 first-round draft pick's fifth-year option.

"I did a little study of when Dalton was on the field. We averaged seven more points going into the playoffs with Dalton on the field than without him. If you just look at the things and the mismatch that he can be. We need to keep him healthy. We need to armor him the best we can," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.

MORE: Josh Allen calls out 'absolute stud' fighting through injury to lead Bills' receivers

While the Bills posted a 10-2 regular season record in games played by Kincaid, the tight end's presence seemingly mattered to quarterback Josh Allen. All 10 of Allen's interceptions came when Kincaid was not on the field.

For the season, the 6-foot-4 Kincaid secured 39 of 49 targets for 571 yards and five touchdowns over 12 appearances. He also caught touchdown passes in both of the Bills' playoff games.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —