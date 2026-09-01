How Bills' 53-Man Roster Maps Out Front Office's Vision

The Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane announced their initial 53-man roster on Sunday. It came with some head-scratchers of players who did not make the roster, but there has to be some thinking behind the decisions.

Several positions, like offensive line, edge rusher and tight end, saw lots of investment in them, while others, like wide receiver and running back, did not see a lot of emphasis. Three key aspects of the Bills' approach to roster building can be identified when people look at it.

Beane and Co. trust James Cook to have bigger year than 2025

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills running back James Cook III (4) warms up prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Bills at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills kept only three running backs on the roster: James Cook III, Ty Johnson and Ray Davis. While it looks good on paper, there will be more pressure on Cook, at least in the short term, as Johnson deals with a right leg injury that kept him out of the preseason.

Considering Johnson's main calling card in Joe Brady's offense is pass protection, that injury may affect his ability to do so long-term, which may force Cook into more situations like that.

Cook touched the ball a career-high 342 times, leading the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards. While overuse may cause running backs to have shorter careers, there is reason to believe Cook may have to shoulder a heavier load in 2026.

Left guard is not as certain as we thought it would be

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) lines up for a play against the Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alec Anderson being named David Edwards' replacement at left guard was impressive in itself, but with the Bills having 10 offensive linemen, Anderson may be on a very short leash.

Anderson has only one start at guard in his career, which came in Week 18 in the regular-season finale against the New York Jets. The rest of the interior offensive line group includes returning starters O'Cyrus Torrence and Connor McGovern, free agent signees Austin Corbett and Lloyd Cushenberry III, and seventh-round pick Ar'maj Reed-Adams.

If Anderson does not pan out at guard, we could see many offensive line combinations in 2026. For example, we may see McGovern slide back to guard, where he made 17 starts for Buffalo in 2023, and either have Corbett or Cushenberry play center.

Bills are following defensive mantra

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) warms up before a pre-season game against the Panthers at the New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a saying in NFL circles that you can never have too many pass rushers. It's helped several teams throughout the years take home the Lombardi Trophy, and the Bills are bringing in six high-pedigree players at the position.

There are returnees Greg Rousseau, who's tallied 32 career sacks in five seasons, Michael Hoecht, who had two sacks in two games before a season-ending Achilles injury, and Javon Solomon, a former fifth-round pick who led the FBS with 16 sacks in 2023.

The newcomers include Bradley Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowler who has 8.5 sacks coming off a torn ACL in 2025, second-round pick T.J. Parker, who had 21.5 sacks in three seasons at Clemson, and two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Danna, who had 21.5 sacks with the Kansas City Chiefs in six seasons.

With most of the NFL's top quarterbacks, like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert, looming in the AFC, Buffalo has ensured it has a deep rotation of edge defenders to bring the heat on them.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —