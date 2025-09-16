Rookie DTs 'took another step' in Ed Oliver's absence, and Buffalo Bills 'needed it'
There are only three healthy defensive tackles on the Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster, and two of them are rookies.
With Ed Oliver unavailable due to an ankle injury, veteran DaQuan Jones was left to hold it down in the middle of the Bills' defense along with two men playing their second career NFL game.
Second-round rookie TJ Sanders and fourth-rounder Deone Walker, who were relatively quiet in Week 1, played about half of the defensive snaps in Buffalo's dismantling of the New York Jets on September 14.
"I thought the guys that stepped up last week did a really good job for us, and we'll need more of that this week as well. So that's one of the things I love about our team," said head coach Sean McDermott on a Victory Monday afternoon in Orchard Park.
RELATED: Bills' defensive tackles, sans Ed Oliver, ready for Jets' run-heavy attack in Week 2
Sanders was credited with one solo tackle and the 6-foot-7 Walker had two as the Bills' defense limited the opponent to 154 yards — the fewest allowed by Buffalo in a road game since 1990. The Jets managed only 11 first downs and failed to convert any of their 11 third-down attempts. Most importantly, the two developing players were productive with the valuable reps they received.
"Took another step. They did. They took another step, and we needed it," said McDermott. "Still work to be done for them and for all of us. But they needed to take that step. And again, their preparation, that's where that began."
MORE: Bills' second-round rookie will get what he's 'waiting on' in Week 2
Gameday practice squad elevation Zion Logue also contributed to the mix, registering 16 snaps and one-half sack. Logue brought two games worth of prior experience to the table, but the young group didn't wilt when thrown into the fire against a Jets' team coming off a 32-point effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sanders, Walker and Logue will likely be needed heavily again against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football as Oliver is unlikely to return during a short week.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —