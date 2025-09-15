Bills Central

Bills backup Mitch Trubisky's lone completion creates embarrassing Justin Fields stat

The Buffalo Bills saw their second-string quarterback out-perform the New York Jets' starter in a Week 2 win

Ralph Ventre

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
As impressive as the throw was, especially considering the circumstances under which it was made, the opposite applies to the passing performance on the other side at MetLife Stadium in Week 2.

In the midst of the Buffalo Bills' convincing road victory over the New York Jets, backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky made a cameo and fired a strike to Joshua Palmer for a 32-yard gain on third down.

While Bills' starter Josh Allen received medical attention for his smashed, bloodied nose, Trubisky stepped in with only a second's notice and did something that Jets' starting quarterback Justin Fields failed to do with 10 times as many chances on Sunday.

"For him to come off the bench like that, and no warm up, no nothing, to be ready, I think that's a true embodiment of the character and the man that he is," said Allen. "Coming in there and making a play on third down for us, that was a huge drive. It was a huge play, so, shout out Mitch."

Mitch Trubisky
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In the Bills' 30-10 win, Trubisky's 32 pass yards topped Fields's entire passing total for the game. Before leaving in the fourth quarter due to a concussion, Fields went 3-of-11 passing for 27 yards.

The performance of as a major letdown for Fields, who posted a 119.1 quarterback rating in the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He completed 73 percent of attempts for 218 yards in Week 1.

Trubisky eventually replaced Allen in the fourth quarter for the remainder of day. He attempted two passes over 10 snaps in the win.

As a team, the Bills limited the Jets to 154 yards of offense — the fewest in any Buffalo road game since 1990.

Justin Fields
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) loses control of the ball after running and being tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

