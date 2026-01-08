Bills hoping uniform combo brings good fortune in Wild Card round

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to win their first road playoff game since 1992. And their uniform choice may be what helps get them there.

Entering their Wild Card matchup as a road favorite, the Bills visit the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs. Even as a 12-5 team visiting the 13-4 Jaguars, Buffalo is projected to win, more than likely, because it has the reigning league MVP under center in Josh Allen.

It's not necessarily because of the Bills' uniform choice for the matchup. But let's just say, Buffalo's white, white and blue road look bodes well for the Bills' chances.

Buffalo wore blue pants against the Ravens, while visiting the Jets, on Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins, and on the road against the Panthers, Steelers, Patriots, and Browns. So, the

white, white and blue look has led to a 5-0 mark for the Bills in 2025.

Considering the fact that Buffalo went 2-3 in alternate uniforms this season, this traditional road look has to be to the delight of Bills Mafia.

Buffalo, however, will be looking to reverse the fortune of this look in their last visit to Jacksonville. During the 2021 season, the Bills wore the white, white and blue fit in an ugly 9-6 loss to the Jags.

But, if we're going off recent history, Buffalo has played well against Jacksonville more recently than that, pounding the Jags on Monday Night Football last season.

Regardless of what look they're rocking, having No. 17 under center and a roster filled with tons of playoff experience, the Bills have to like their chances in Jacksonville. But, hopefully for their sake, the blue pants are 8-0 by the end of Sunday.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

